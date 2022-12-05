The Christmas light challenge is on in Springhill Estates. 

Courtney and David Rempfer, along with neighbors Jordan and Megan Hall, decided a few weeks ago to organize "Deck the Halls Christmas Decor Challenge" in the Springhill Estates subdivision. 

Andrew and Erin Howe have display their Christmas light show called Lights on Farmbrook from 6-10 p.m. each night at their home at 400 Farmbrook Circle in Springhill Estates. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
A Santa statue greets visitors at a home in Springhill Estates. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Snoopy decorates a Christmas tree on the porch of a home in Springhill Estates. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Lights line a driveway and sidewalk at a home in Springhill Estates. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Lights cover bushes at a home in Springhill Estates. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Santa and Frosty wave at passing visitors from a home in Springhill Estates. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

