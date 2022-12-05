The Christmas light challenge is on in Springhill Estates.
Courtney and David Rempfer, along with neighbors Jordan and Megan Hall, decided a few weeks ago to organize "Deck the Halls Christmas Decor Challenge" in the Springhill Estates subdivision.
"This year we did a (neighborhood) fall picnic and we thought the Christmas light challenge would be a continuation of getting our neighbors together," Courtney said.
One of Courtney's main inspirations for coming up with the light challenge was other neighbor Andrew Howe's light display called Lights on Farmbrook. Andrew and his wife, Erin, have decorated their yard with thousands of LED lights that flash along to Christmas and Gospel music.
Howe has created the Lights on Farmbrook Facebook page to help promote the show and encourage people from outside of Springhill Estates to watch the Christmas light show.
"For people coming to see Lights on Farmbook, it would be an added bonus for them to see more lights," Courtney said.
Together, the four neighbors dwindled a list of 20 categories for the contest down to four. The categories are Best Overall Award, The Clark Griswold Award, Most Unique and Kid's Choice Award. Each house will get two votes and one kids choice vote. The winners will get a yard sign with the category won to place in their yard from Dec. 17-Jan. 1.
Courtney made up a flyer including all of the contest information and a paper ballot, and Megan Hall delivered the information to each house in the neighborhood during her daily jogs. There are roughly 150 houses in the neighborhood.
Courtney said she has done polls on Facebook for other neighborhood events, but she wanted everyone to have a chance to participate — not just those on social media — so that's why she printed the paper ballots.
"I took an afternoon and made the flyer and organized it," she said.
There is a box on Winterhaven for residents to drop their ballots into. On Dec. 17, Courtney will pick up the ballots and determine the winners.
Andrew is especially excited for the competition this year. He has added more lights than he had in last year's display and has a whole new set of songs.
"It’s a gospel-oriented show and there are classics like 'Jingle Bells' and 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,'" Andrew said. "There's something for everyone."
Another new addition to Andrew's light show, is a plastic tub that sits at the end of his driveway for visitors to drop canned goods into that will be donated to the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter.
"The neighbors are super supportive and encouraging," he said. "Thanksgiving night, we had a bunch of people from the neighborhood come by.
"Collecting canned goods for ACCESS is an added charitable."
Andrew is happy to see that other neighbors have joined in on decorating their homes.
"It (the Christmas light challenge) is really neat and shines a light on our neighborhood," Andrew said. "Hopefully, people can come out and get joy with a little bit of effort."
With COVID-19 creating an era of drive-by birthday parties and other celebrations, Erin said decorating their home is a way that she and Andrew can help put joy back in people's lives.
"Everyone can stay in their car and still do something festive," Erin said.
Courtney said that driving around and looking at Christmas lights is more popular than it has ever been before because of COVID. She and her husband, David, do it often with their 5- and 3-year-old.
"We load them in the car at night and we drive them around the neighborhood," she said.
Courtney hopes the light challenge serves to spotlight the neighborhood.
"The neighbors love to cheer each other on and help one another," she said. "Having the challenge provides more Christmas lights in the neighborhood, but it also gives more opportunity to spread more cheer and joy in the Christmas season."
