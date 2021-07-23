The Franklin County Humane Society is edging closer to its $1.6 million goal to fund a new animal shelter.

Last week, Frankfort residents Granville and Polly Coblin pledged $10,000 toward the project if the humane society could raise matching funds over a one-week period.

New animal shelter

Thanks to a $10,000 donation from Father Jim Sichko and approximately 90 other donors, the humane society tallied $60,000.

To date, FCHS has raised a total of $1.125 million for the new animal shelter.

The original cost estimate for the shelter, which will located on Carpenter Farm off the East-West Connector and replace the 75-year-old Kentucky Avenue facility, was $4 million. But increased material and labor costs are expected to raise the cost of the project to $5 million.

The humane society is hoping to open the new animal shelter in July 2022.

To make an online donation, visit https://www.flipcause.com/secure/classic/ODY4ODg= or send a check by mail to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601. Be sure to specify “new animal shelter” on the memo line.

For more information or questions, email fchscapitalcampaign@gmail.com

