Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of in-depth stories based on the findings of the City of Frankfort’s African American Historic Context Report, which was funded in part by the city and a grant from the Kentucky Heritage Council. The first and second parts can be found at https://www.state-journal.com/news/african-americans-very-literally-built-this-town/article_6249e51a-2469-11ed-b871-bba4a4457df5.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/frankfort-is-only-union-capital-that-fell-to-the-confederacy/article_9815afe2-3f41-11ed-9330-f74fe05b7e5b.html
Reconstruction Part 1
Although African Americans obtained their freedom in the years following the Civil War, they still faced many challenges, including building a new society of neighborhoods, schools, churches, clubs, social services and occupations. But advocating for rights and opportunities in a country dominated by whites took precedence.
In a 10-year timespan from 1860 to 1870, Frankfort’s population rose by 46%. This boom was followed by another increase from 5,396 in 1870 to 6,958 in 1880.
As the number of residents of the city grew, so too did its population of Blacks. In fact, 2,335 African Americans called the capital city home in 1880 and accounted for 43% of Frankfort’s population.
Many Blacks lived in Crawfish Bottom — or Craw as it came to be known. The neighborhood eventually stretched from the Kentucky River east at the base of Fort Hill, along Mero and Clinton streets and the north side of Old Capitol toward the state prison on High Street.
Following the Civil War, an Irish Catholic immigrant named Mary Carroll Freeze, who came to Frankfort in the 1840s, constructed tenement housing in Craw, which she rented to local Blacks. The eastern end of Craw contained a neighborhood of houses rented to African Americans and came to be known as Freestown. In 1873, six tenements on the south side of East Clinton Street adjacent to First Baptist Church were auctioned off to Black residents.
African Americans also settled in the northeast corner of South Frankfort along the river and near Hermitage Distillery. The neighborhood — bound on the north and south by saw and planing mills and a slaughterhouse — was concentrated along Murray, East Second and East Third streets and by 1871 contained approximately 20 houses, which expanded to about 50 by the early 1880s.
The end of the Civil War also brought the opportunity for new occupations for Blacks, including teaching, ministry, construction, as well as working in or owning a business.
Local African Americans needed a voice and they got one on Sept. 29, 1898, when Dr. Edward Ellsworth (E.E.) Underwood, a physician, minister and poet, filed articles of incorporation with $200 stock in the secretary of state’s office to start the newspaper, Blue Grass Bugle.
Underwood, who founded the Frankfort chapter of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) later in life, served as editor and manager of the newspaper, which featured articles of local and national interest. The Blue Grass Bugle also received support from several prominent Blacks in the community, including William H. Mayo; contractor and builder Thomas L. Brooks; St. John’s A.M.E. Church Rev. A.R. Ward; and First Baptist Church Rev. Robert Mitchell.
(Incidentally, Mayo and Underwood were both honored for their contributions when the local Black high school was named after them in the 1920s. Mayo-Underwood is now the title of the new state office building that replaced the Capital Plaza Tower.)
As the number of Black residents rose in years after the Civil War, so too did the number of churches, which “became a cornerstone of African American society,” according to the report.
In fact, when representatives from 12 churches met in Louisville in August 1865 to form the State Convention of Colored Baptists (which was renamed in 1973 as the General Association of Colored Baptists), a Frankfort resident — Peter Smith — was named treasurer.
When the second annual session took place in the capital city the following year, the First Baptist Church hosted the event, which included an address to its counterpart — the General Association of White Baptists.
Another idea tossed around included founding a minister training school. By a one-vote margin, Louisville beat out Frankfort for dibs on the establishment of Simmons College, an HBCU (Historically Black College and University) still located in the Derby City, which is also where the now-named General Association of Baptists in Kentucky is also located.
One of the earliest recorded churches on record in Frankfort is First Baptist Church — founded in 1833 and one of 17 independent churches in the state that wasn’t under the supervision of a corresponding white church.
Widow Kate M. Rogers sold the property at 370 High St. to the church congregants for $4,000 in May of 1898. According to the report, $1,000 was paid up front and the two remaining $1,500 payments due on May 10, 1899, and the same day the following year. The congregation was not able to take possession of the property until it was paid in full, which was on Aug. 10, 1900, when the lien was released.
A year later, Rogers’ house was demolished — with the exception of three mantels that she chose to hold onto — and the property was cleared to make way for the new sanctuary at 100 W. Clinton St., which at the time was across from the Governor’s Mansion and a block west of its 132 E. Clinton St. location.
Building a new church did not come easy though. Work began in September 1901 but was soon halted after the contractor and three board of trustee members were arrested for allegedly building without a permit. The real problem turned out to be the governor and adjacent property owners who were against the church being built.
The case went to court after the congregation hired two local attorneys, James Hervey Hazelrigg and James Andrew Scott. After rounds in the lower court, the Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the church. A newspaper report stated that the city ordinance forbidding the building of the church was unconstitutional.
“It was the first time in all my experience on the bench that I ever heard of a church of Jesus Christ being denounced as a nuisance,” stated Court of Appeals Judge J.D. White.
Construction of the church was completed in 1908.
A split in the congregation in 1876 resulted in the forming of First Independent Baptist Church, which met in a school until a new building was constructed on East Clinton Street.
The building of the Gothic Revival-influenced church was led by Rev. R.H.C. Mitchell, who was also credited with having “the finest built colored church in the city,” according to a Frankfort Roundabout article from 1890, which was around the time Mitchell left town.
The following year the church announced: “The first baptizing that was ever performed in a pool inside of a colored church in Frankfort” would be administered.
The church changed its name to First Corinthian Baptist Church in 1893 and is currently known as First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church.
Meanwhile, a one-story frame sanctuary at 315 E. Third St. and its congregation grew into Grace Methodist Church. It was established a decade earlier when congregants met in private homes and was the first and only Black church in South Frankfort.
Thomas L. Brooks, a local African American contractor, was hired to build a new church at the location. It became his final project as he died later that year.
Though originally organized in 1839, St. John’s A.M.E. Church finished a new Gothic-style building on the corner of Clinton and Lewis streets in 1893. The architect was Moses Davis, a mechanical arts instructor at the Kentucky Normal and Industrial Institute.
The Frankfort Roundabout a year earlier called the church “one of the handsomest church edifices for colored persons in the state and in fact will present a most favorable contrast with the leading church buildings here for white people.”
The newspaper also noted that “many white people were present” at the church’s five dedication services it held on a Sunday in November 1892.
Just outside city limits located near Green Hill Cemetery on East Main Street, Green Hill Colored School opened in 1890. A year later the school also became Green Hill Colored Baptist Church.
Unfortunately, a fire during a December 1920 service destroyed the structure. The next year a new church was built on Greenhill Avenue. Baptisms were held at nearby Black’s Pond.
The congregation officially changed its name to Green Hill Missionary Baptist Church in the 1960s.
Threats of violence
In the decades after the war, remnants of slavery, the return of Confederate soldiers who took control of the state’s political systems and the dashed expectations of some white former enslavers that had supported the Union with the understanding that slavery would be preserved combined with a growing nostalgia for a lost cause transitioned Kentucky from a Union-supportive state to a Confederacy sympathizer.
By the start of the 20th century Frankfort’s well-to-do whites had meshed with veterans from both the Union and Confederacy. In fact, a book published in 1922 describes the families in the area of town dubbed the Corner in Celebrities about “some noble old houses which sheltered sires and sons whose deeds brought fame and everlasting glory to Kentucky.” The book, according to the report, gives equal accolades to the military service of men who fought on opposing sides and now lived in the same neighborhood.
The Corner in Celebrities is located in the northwest corner of Washington and Wapping streets. A Kentucky Historical Marker lists the 15 names of the Frankfort neighbors who helped shaped the course of the country — George Bibb, Benjamin G. Brown, James Brown, John Brown, John J. Crittenden, Thomas S. Crittenden, James Harlan, John M. Harlan, Thomas Metcalf, Charles S. Morehead, Hugh Rodman, Thomas S. Todd, George G. Vest and John C. Watson.
Freedom, economic gain and respect from white soldiers and citizens were sometimes realized but more often not for Black men who served with the U.S. Colored Troops during the war. Afterward some units continued to serve at posts in the state — as martial law remained in effect through 1867.
Blacks who didn’t serve in the military focused on rights of citizenship — such as safety, sustenance, education and a place to call home. However, their safety was also being tested.
According to a 1912 account, in May 1866 an African American boy was accused of assaulting a 7-year-old white girl in Franklin County. He was “taken from the jail by a mob and hung without any excitement or disorder.”
“A merited punishment was speedily administered, an example was set … the women and girls of Franklin County must be protected,” it states.
Most importantly, the account further reports that in the past 50 years, no African Americans had been tried in court for criminal assault and it would not be likely to happen in the next 50 years.
“Such crimes arouse a natural indignation and the general public demands an immediate execution,” it adds.
Two years later a mob of Irish and Catholic men surrounded the jail, which was then located behind the courthouse next to Good Shepherd Catholic Parish, where a Black man suspected of assaulting a white woman was being held.
At one point, Father Lambert Young was called in and he pleaded with the men to leave. They, however, ignored him, seized the Black man and hung him. The U.S. marshal arrested more than 12 men, but all were released after a hearing.
The priest was jailed briefly after he was subpoenaed and would not testify. He claimed he was at the jail “solely because of my priestly character.”
By 1870 — with the passage of Constitutional amendments and legislation granting rights of citizenship to African Americans — the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), which “operated as an open secret as men who were well known in their communities donned white sheets and covered their faces, riding through the countryside to terrorize Blacks with cross burnings, beatings and lynchings,” had organized in Franklin County.
One such law was the Civil Rights Bill of 1866, which stated that everyone born in the U.S. — except for American Indians — were U.S. citizens and therefore granted “full and equal benefit of all laws and proceedings for the security of person and property.”
That bill acted as a bridge between the 13th Amendment passed the year before and the 14th Amendment in 1868 that gave formerly enslaved people citizenship. Two years later the 15th Amendment gave African American men the right to vote.
It wasn’t long after the 15th Amendment was passed that the KKK in Franklin County took its first recorded action — preventing Black men from voting.
“Out of the 45 colored voters in the Baldknob precinct all of them were driven away except Abe Dodson. He was the only negro voter in that section of the country for more than a quarter of a century,” according to “The History of Franklin County, Ky.,” a book published in 1912.
With a Democratic majority, the General Assembly on Jan. 7, 1867, rejected the 14th Amendment in a 62-26 vote as well as the Civil Rights Bill of 1866, 24-7, beginning what would become a transition in a Confederate-sympathizing state. Following the vote, lawmakers claimed they objected to the amendment because Congress passed it without representation from Southern states.
Kentucky didn’t ratify the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments until 1976. That was a surprise to Vicki Birenberg, the city’s historic preservation officer, who led the charge on the African American Historic Context Report.
“I’m sure I probably learned that in school but conveniently forgot it,” she told The State Journal.
