After 23-year-old Ben Nolan announced his run for the state House District 56 seat, many State Journal readers wondered whether he should be allowed to run for that office at all.
In order to run for state representative in Kentucky, the candidate must be at least 24 years old at the time of the election.
The 2015 graduate of Franklin County High School and Frankfort resident does not turn 24 until Nov. 18, 15 days after the Nov. 3 general election.
The State Journal recently asked the state’s Secretary of State Office whether there are plans to investigate Nolan’s eligibility.
On Thursday, Miranda Combs, director of communications, said the Secretary of State’s Office takes filings at "face value" and does not look into the ages of candidates.
However, KRS. 118.176 reads: “The bona fides of any candidate seeking nomination or election in a primary or in a special or regular election may be questioned by any qualified voter entitled to vote for the candidate or by an opposing candidate by summary proceedings consisting of a motion before the Circuit Court of the judicial circuit in which the candidate whose bona fides is questioned resides.”
Challenging the "good faith" of a candidate may be done any time prior to the general election.
After the general election for a general assembly member, a written notice to contest an election must be filed within 15 days after the final action of the county board of elections or the State Board of Elections, whichever canvasses the returns.
Nolan is one of three Democrats running for the District 56 seat, which is being vacated by current Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles. The other candidates are Lamar Allen and Bob Gibson.
The Democratic primary is May 19. The candidate who receives the most votes will face Republican Daniel Fister in the general election on Nov. 3.
District 56 covers Woodford County and parts of Franklin and Fayette counties. Graviss is giving up the seat to seek the state Senate seat being vacated by Julian Carroll, D-Frankfort.
In February, Nolan told The State Journal he plans to challenge the age rule if he wins since he will be 24 by the time he’s sworn into office.
On Thursday morning, Nolan tweeted about "senile haters" commenting on State Journal posts "begging" him to withdraw.
When senile haters comment on @statejournal @StateJournalJ begging me to withdraw bc they know their candidate is going to Lose BADLY... pic.twitter.com/w3hHykGzRR— Ben Nolan (@BenNolanKY) March 5, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.