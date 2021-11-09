The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Thorn Hill Education Center for a Friendsgiving lunch on Monday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Thorn Hill, 700 Leslie Ave.

Local restaurants and caterers will be providing the food.

Friendsgiving.png

This is a community-wide event, and those attending are asked to bring non-perishable food items. People can also make a donation.

Donations/proceeds will go to the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter and the Helping Hands Food Pantry.

Attendees are asked to register for the event so there will be a headcount for food.

For help with registration or to be a sponsor, call the Chamber at 502-223-8261.

