Sharmari and William Redd started planning for their daughter Ayana’s 13th birthday in January, three months before the big day, buying tickets to Kings Island.

That’s what Ayana wanted for her birthday, which wasn’t until April 28.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the Kings Island trip is on hold.

“I was planning to go to Kings Island,” Ayana said. “I didn’t know what we were going to do instead. I thought, ‘I’m not going to have a birthday. It’s going to suck.’”

It didn’t, thanks to a parade her parents held for her in front of the family’s home from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.

This is the second birthday parade this year for the family, which knew in late March that Ayana’s birthday plans were probably going to change.

“With our five-year-old, we did this for her birthday, and I thought we’d be doing the same thing for this birthday, too,” Sharmari said.

The family put the word out about the parade by social media and word of mouth.

Cars, some decorated with balloons and signs, drove by Tuesday with friends waving as they went past and others stopping briefly to drop off cards and gifts.

“I’ve been doing dance classes on Zoom, and I’ve been Facetiming a bunch of my friends,” Ayana said.

“It’s been pretty exciting seeing everyone’s faces again.”

