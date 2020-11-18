Bourbonanza

Due to the rising number of local coronavirus cases and following restrictions announced by Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday, Downtown Frankfort Inc. has made changes to Saturday’s Bourbonanza schedule of events.

“The Bourbonanza Spirited Saturday Rare and Collectable Bourbon Auction at the Grand Theatre will be canceled for the in-person event,” DFI President Rene’ True told The State Journal.

The theater will issue refunds to those who have purchased tickets by calling 502-352-7469. Or ticketholders can forego a refund and donate the ticket price to DFI and the Grand Theatre by calling the same phone number.

Instead of an in-person auction, an online auction of rare and collectable bourbons will be announced within the next week, with the deadline for bidders set for 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. True added that more information on how to participate in the online auction will be released on the www.downtownfrankfort.com website.

Bourbon History Walking Tours have been canceled.

The Beam Suntory Bourbon Cocktail Stroll will continue from 5-10 p.m. Saturday.

“However, cocktails will be ‘to go’ or ‘outdoor dining’ only in accordance with the governor's restrictions on indoor dining,” True said.

The Great Bourbon Hunt-Bourbonanza Selfie Challenge, a self-guided activity that requires no gathering of people, is still on, as is the Kentucky History Virtual Tour and Bourbon Tasting. Registration of the virtual tour and tasting can be done at http://www.history.ky.gov/event/bourbon

