With social distancing now the new norm and bars and restaurants closed, one “stir-crazy” Frankfort couple found a creative way to spend time together hosting an in-home wine tasting for just the two of them.
Tim and Paula Wylie, who have been married for 43 years, whiled away an afternoon last week sampling four different wines — Barefoot Reisling, Oliver Soft Red, Oliver Sangria and Stonebrook Blackberry. In fact, the pair didn’t even need reservations at the self-named Wylie Coyote Winery.
“The service was great, the location wasn't crowded,” Paula explained. “And best of all we had a shared moment of college days with our song, ‘Laughter in the Rain’ (Neil Sedaka).”
Paula is a retired kindergarten teacher who spent the majority of her career at Collins Lane Elementary. Tim retired as a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office four years ago.
“It was a tasting, so we had a saltine after each taste to clear the palate,” said Paula, who has been getting imaginative because they are not homebodies. “Next time we will include cheese pairings.”
They have a son, Brian, 39, and daughter, Katie Wylie Snodgrass, 35.
“Prior to the coronavirus, I have cared for my granddaughters while their mom teaches kindergarten at Collins Lane and their dad works at the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab,” Paula said of their granddaughters Harper Kate Snodgrass, 8, and Molly and Sadie Snodgrass, 4. They also have a fourth granddaughter, Ireland, in heaven.
Fortunately, the Wylies have been FaceTiming their children and granddaughters to keep in touch.
“We miss people, but totally understand the necessity of social distancing in order to stay safe,” she explained, adding their daughter has brought their granddaughters by for drive-by visits and they have done social distancing storytime on their front porch. “They are seated inside their home on the other side of the glass door.”
While Tim and Paula miss the hugs and kisses, their granddaughters understand.
“When I told them I was sorry I couldn’t give them a real hug, Sadie matter of factly replied, ‘The governor says we can’t,’” Paula chuckled.
They are also calling and checking on friends and those who live alone and are especially grateful that their minister Scott Rollins, at Highland Christian Church, is livestreaming twice a week on Facebook.
The Wylies have been doing yard work, taking walks and, of course, bingewatching TV. “Friends” is Paula’s go-to show while Tim enjoys “Ozarks.” They both agree that staying busy and positive during the COVID-19 pandemic is important.
“Focus on those that are recovering from the coronavirus, the positive stories of braveness and the goodness of people,” said Paula, who has another “outing” in the works — “a trip for two to a Mexican restaurant (our deck).”
In fact, their children are putting their own touches on the idea. Brian did a “bar-hopping” event in his home and Katie is planning on an evening at a “fancy restaurant” with her family. The Wylies’ granddaughters have been tasked with making the menus.
While the Wylies are “supportive and thankful” for Gov. Andy Beshear and take his recommendations seriously, the couple has been known to turn his daily press conferences into a drinking game they call “Cheers to Andy.”
“We toast when Andy says ‘it’s our duty’ and when he calls someone out for not following the rules,” Paula said. “Our third sips are taken when Andy takes a drink.”
They aren’t the only ones making the most of staying at home. Many Kentuckians are similarly celebrating with “Afternoons with Andy.”
In fact, the governor’s daily briefings have become so popular some stores are offering memorabilia. Kentucky for Kentucky is selling “5 o’clock beers with Beshear” T-shirts and Kentucky Branded has a Kentucky Bourbon Trail shirt for sale with “#Bourbon with Beshear” emblazoned across the chest.
On Wednesday, Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream in Lexington released a new flavor to its lineup, “Beers with Beshear.” The flavor was created using coffee stout ice cream (made with Ethereal Brewing Oatmeal Stout Beer) and chocolate-covered pretzels with homemade salted caramel sauce rippled throughout. According to its website, the business is donating $2 from the sale of each pint to the Feed Backpack program.
The rookie governor is also a star on social media. A Facebook page, andy beshear memes for social distancing teens, has more than 202,000 followers. Many of the memes contain Beshear’s favorite phrases such as “You can’t be doin’ that” and “We will get through this. We will get through this together.”
“Tim and I are so thankful to be Kentuckians and we feel blessed to have the competent and encouraging leadership of our governor, Andy Beshear,” Paula said.
