Once might say that for Chicago-based artist Anna Murphy, things have come full circle ... again.

In 2019 Murphy, the Frankfort High School graduate, returned to the city to paint the mural entitled "Beautiful and Brave" that now adorns the side of Bourbon on Main.

"Light of the World" oil on canvas painting by Anna Murphy, will be on display at the Grand Gallery from Sept. 22 through the end of the year. (Courtesy of Anna Murphy)
Frankfort High graduate Anna Murphy in 2019 when she began painting the mural that is now on the side of Bourbon on Main. (McKenna Horsley | State Journal)

