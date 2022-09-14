Once might say that for Chicago-based artist Anna Murphy, things have come full circle ... again.
In 2019 Murphy, the Frankfort High School graduate, returned to the city to paint the mural entitled "Beautiful and Brave" that now adorns the side of Bourbon on Main.
Fast forward several years and Murphy is once again coming home to showcase her work, though this time on a much smaller scale.
On Sept. 22, an exhibit featuring Murphy's paintings will debut in the Grand Theatre's Grand Gallery in a show entitled "Divinity in a Material World."
"This is about the divine feminine energy that everyone has inside them," Murphy said in an interview with The State Journal. "It is that creative force that lives in all of us and just kind of touches on that magic part us, that divine part of us that in between the physical world and the world of the unseen."
She said that when she created the pieces, she pulled from her love of nature as well as the role of women throughout history.
"There is history in there too, because I use a lot of lace and doilies that my great-grandmother handmade and that is kind of where the series began," she said. "Thinking about the history of 'women's work' and the role of a woman, that kind of lead me to delve deep into this divine feminine area."
Larry Moore, a volunteer with the Grand Theatre who played a large role in facilitating the show, said that he has known Anna and her family for years and has been following her career.
Moore said that he has seen her work at every stage from high school to her senior thesis while she attended the University of Louisville to her time painting murals all over the country and owns one painting and in the process of buying a second.
"While she was in Frankfort doing the mural, that is when we had the conversation for real about showing her work at the Grand," he remembered. "But then the world shut down due to the pandemic, so that is why it has taken us so long to get the point of actually doing the show."
Murphy said she is looking forward to coming home for the show's debut.
"It means a lot to me, it's really special," she noted. "To go back home and share what I have been doing for the last 10 years as an artist. It is going to be a really special time."
The show will open on Sept. 22 and will remain on the second floor of the Grand Theatre through the end of the year.
Murphy will be on hand for a reception on opening night from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The gallery is open for ticketed events and by appointment through the ticket office. Appointments are scheduled in 30 minute increments inside the 10 a.m. to 3 pm Monday through Friday normal schedule. Requests outside of the normal schedule will be accommodated if staffing is available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.