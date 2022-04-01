The Sunshine Center and community partners will host a Child Abuse Prevention Community Resource Fair at Juniper Hill Park on Thursday, April 14.

Child Abuse Prevention Month

The fair will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Jack Williams Pavilion.

In addition to information and resources, there will be fun activities for kids and families, snacks and Taylor Belle ice cream.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription