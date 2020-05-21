Gov. Andy Beshear announced at his press conference Thursday that child care facilities can begin reopening on June 8.
There will be a partial opening on June 8 with the rest of the facilities reopening on June 15.
Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said the June 8 opening will be for in-home child care with 10 or fewer children. On June 15, center-based licensed child care programs can reopen to all families.
Other additions to openings Beshear announced Thursday are auctions on June 1, horse shows on June 8, and groups of 50 or fewer and the opening of bars on June 29.
Guidelines for child care reopening include staggering playground time among groups, eliminating center-wide family events and field trips and using a centralized drop-off/pick-up location.
The maximum size for a group of children should be 10. The group should stay together all day, and the same staff member should stay the the group.
All adults must wear masks while working with children. Children 5 and younger do not have to wear masks, and older children may wear masks as they are able.
Beshear announced 135 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
"Our numbers continue showing a plateau of cases, and they continue to be elevated in the number of deaths," he said.
Among the 135 cases announced Thursday, Beshear said two were in Franklin County.
Brittany Parker, deputy director of the Franklin County Health Department, said the department had no information on new cases Thursday, but it announced five new cases on Tuesday.
The state now has a total of 8,286 cases.
Beshear reported 10 new deaths, giving the state a total of 40 deaths in the past three days. There have been a total of 386 deaths statewide.
The number of deaths reflects the number of confirmed cases from about two weeks ago.
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, explaining the situation, said there is a lag time of about 13 days from when a person is diagnosed to when they recover or succumb to the disease.
For more information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
