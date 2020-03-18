Area child care centers are working with families and staff to make sure it’s a smooth transition when centers statewide close by gubernatorial order Friday.
“We’ve been notifying parents, getting phone numbers, making sure we have correct contact information,” said Jenny Weeks, owner of Great Beginnings Childcare.
Gov. Andy Beshear's closure order, effective at close of business Friday, is aimed at helping prevent spread of COVID-19.
“We’re cleaning the rooms for closure, and we’re sending out activities and things that kids can do while they’re at home with their parents,” Weeks said.
New Horizons Child Development Center got ahead of the governor’s directive on school closures and shut down for business last Friday.
“We thought it was best to be on the safe side,” Director Rachel Mattingly said.
While children haven’t been at the center this week, the staff has been.
“They’re working this week and next week,” Mattingly said. “After that they can file for unemployment. In the meantime they’re doing deep cleaning, making sure when we do come back we’re good to go.”
New Horizons has 12 full-time staff members.
At the Learning Tree Academy, which has 11 staff members and an enrollment of 42 children, letters were sent to parents to let them know the facility would shut down at the end of the day Friday.
“We’ll keep in touch with all our parents, and we have a teacher who has offered to babysit while we’re shut down,” said Director Jamie Wells.
The babysitting provided would not be affiliated with the Learning Tree Academy in any way.
“As of right now, our owner came in yesterday and said he’d been on the phone all day,” Wells said. “Because our closing was mandated, we’re allowed to receive unemployment, and he was bringing us layoff papers Friday. We’ll go from there.”
Weeks is taking measures to stay connected with her staff.
“I told my staff that one way or another they will be taken care of, whether I have to pay them myself or they collect unemployment,” she said.
“We can communicate by phone or on Facebook. We can be a social outlet for each other. We’ll share comic relief, and everybody is helping each other.”
Great Beginnings has a staff of 17 full-time and part-time employees. It usually has between 50 and 60 children each day.
“We’re taking it one step at a time,” Weeks said. “We’re here for each other. We’re a work family, and we look out for each other.”
Weeks has been happy with responses from other entities.
“I love the community’s support,” Weeks said. “The Franklin County Community Early Childhood Council had a meeting with people involved with early childhood development about their concerns and questions.
“It was great to pick each other’s brains. We’re in uncharted territory.”
