Sunshine Center logo

A chili benefit dinner and silent auction to support The Sunshine Center is planned on Friday, Oct. 27.

The event is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Capital City Christian Church, 15 Locust Drive.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription