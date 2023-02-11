A Frankfort resident has been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to fill a vacancy on a state board.

Kyle Chism, a civil engineer at Parsons Corp., has been named a member of the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription