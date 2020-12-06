Part of Christmas tradition in many communities is a parade through downtown, often with Santa Claus making a grand entrance at the end.
With concern about public gatherings spreading the coronavirus this year, organizers have had to get creative to keep traditions alive.
This year’s Christmas Parade moved to Commonwealth Credit Union’s parking lot at its Louisville Road branch Saturday night. For a couple hours, families slowly drove through the route in the credit union’s rear parking lot. The route wound around three times, past floats and displays from local organizations, businesses and representatives from first responders.
“We have about 20 different groups that are here," CCU marketing supervisor Lindsay Orange said. “It was very important for us to do this. We wanted to give back to a community that has given so much to us.”
Throughout the route, people stood by their floats or displays, waving and ringing bells. Christmas music played from a couple sources. Floats carried themes from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.” Others included a snow machine or burners from a pair of hot air balloons which lit up the night sky over the parade route.
Children peered through car windows as they slowly cruised past all the displays; at least one child stood up through the sunroof in her vehicle to wave at everyone and yell “Merry Christmas!” to those at the displays.
At the end was Santa and Mrs. Claus, waving at everyone before they made their trip back home.
