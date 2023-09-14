Crestwood Kentucky Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Eric Bednar, left, and Rep. Derrick Graham were among the 200 who participated in a day of service at Green Hill Cemetery in remembrance of 9/11. (Photo submitted)
In remembrance of lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, approximately 200 members of the Crestwood Kentucky Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in a Day of Service at the Green Hill Cemetery.
The project, organized by the Crestwood Stake JustServe committee and Jeannette Walker, Chair of the Green Hill Cemetery Board of Trustees, involved extensive landscaping efforts, as well as efforts to locate and mark grave locations utilizing GPS technology to help the Find A Grave initiative (findagrave.com).
“This is a blessing that you all think as much of the cemetery as we do to come out and help us with things we can’t do. What you all have started is overwhelming and I thank everyone for coming out and taking their time," Walker said expressing her gratitude to volunteers.
Green Hill Cemetery, established in 1865, proudly provides a unique link to Kentucky’s African American Civil War heritage. Over the past 158 years, the cemetery has provided the final resting place for thousands of African American servicemen and women, and their families.
The rich history of the Green Hill Cemetery reaches a personal level for Rep. Derrick Graham who has multiple generations of his own family buried there.
“We come up here every Memorial Day and on birthdays. We connect here. It is part of the community, but it is also a connection to family” Graham shared.
Upon learning of the service project, Graham made arrangements to attend and participate in the effort.
Volunteers working alongside — including Crestwood Kentucky Stake President Eric Bednar — were blessed to see Graham’s unique perspective and emotional connection to the sacred history contained within the grounds.
“While it has been a joy to serve our community, today has also been a reminder of how important it is to remember our roots, our ancestors, our history, and ultimately our sacred connection to one another as children of God and as brothers and sisters," Bednar stated.
