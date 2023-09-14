Eric Bednar and Derrick Graham crop.jpg

Crestwood Kentucky Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Eric Bednar, left, and Rep. Derrick Graham were among the 200 who participated in a day of service at Green Hill Cemetery in remembrance of 9/11. (Photo submitted)

In remembrance of lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, approximately 200 members of the Crestwood Kentucky Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in a Day of Service at the Green Hill Cemetery.   

The project, organized by the Crestwood Stake JustServe committee and Jeannette Walker, Chair of the Green Hill Cemetery Board of Trustees, involved extensive landscaping efforts, as well as efforts to locate and mark grave locations utilizing GPS technology to help the Find A Grave initiative (findagrave.com). 

