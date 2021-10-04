Board members of Church Women United of Franklin County met on Thursday, September 30, 2021, on the patio at the home of President, Beth Avent. Those in attendance were Arlene Fluegge, Bessie Redden, Linda Axon, Mary Bradley, Joyce Walton, Kathy Hartley, Carol Rawlings and Beth Avent. This was the first in-person meeting since January 2020.

A time of remembrance was spent for Mary Jones, a former local and state Church Women United president who passed away Sept. 25 in Jacksonville, Florida. A memorial gift will be sent to honor her memory.

Church Women United of Franklin County

Standing from left are Joyce Walton, Ecumenical Action Co-Chair; Mary Bradley, Ecumenical Action Co-Chair; Bessie Redden, Vice President; Kathy Hartley, Secretary; Beth Avent, President; Arlene Fluegge, Ecumenical Development Chair. Seated from left are Carol Rawlings, Treasurer; not pictured, Linda Axon, Newsletter Editor; not in attendance, Dorothy McGowan, Nominations Chair. (Photo submitted)

Business was conducted with an emphasis on the 2021 Special Project. Donations will be made to the American Red Cross, UNICEF and ACCESS Men’s Shelter and Soup Kitchen.

Upon recommendation from Nominations Chair, Dorothy McGowan, the present officers agreed to serve for the years of 2022-2023.

Church Women United is hopeful that we will be able to have a 2022 May Friendship Day Celebration where we will observe the Fellowship of the Least Coin offering.

