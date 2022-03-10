Brooklyn Clemmons and Marissa Workman, both of Berea Independent Schools, look through the prom dresses with help from Donna Wildt at Cinderella's Closet at Memorial Baptist Church Wednesday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Clarissa Lainhart, of Berea Independent Schools, looks through a rack of prom dresses at Cinderella's Closet at Memorial Baptist Church Wednesday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Teagan Skidmore, of Berea Independent Schools, looks at herself in the mirror while trying on prom dresses at Cinderella's Closet at Memorial Baptist Church Wednesday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Many dreams came true this week at Memorial Baptist Church on Holmes Street as more than 150 girls from 12 counties picked out their prom dresses at Cinderella's Closet.
Event organizer Amy Snow said girls came from Bath, Berea, Estill, Morgan, Scott, Owen, Menifee, Woodford, Wolfe, Jessamine, Fayette and Franklin counties to pick out their dresses for prom. This was the first time in two years that she's been able to host the event.
In years past, the event was a one-day event, but because of the pandemic, Snow decided to spread the event out a week, inviting girls from one or two counties to come a day.
Cinderella's Closet provides formal wear to girls who could not otherwise afford to attend their prom, according to the organization's website.
"Through donations of new and gently used formal dresses and accessories, we are able to 'Turn Dresses Into Dreams' for juniors and seniors referred to our organization by their school, community organization or social care agency," the website states.
Snow finds working with Cinderella's Closet very rewarding.
"I just walked upstairs and everyone is smiling and happy," she said. "It’s a day for them to enjoy. With the stress of senior year and their personal lives, and all the pressures teenagers face today, it’s a nice day to relax and be happy."
Snow counts on many volunteers to help her pull off the event. There are seamstresses, fairy godmothers and dress coordinators who help the girls pick out dresses to try on, as well as shoes and accessories to go with the dress they choose.
Diana Woodside volunteered as a fairy godmother on Wednesday.
"It’s neat to see the girls get excited when they find the perfect dress," Woodside said.
On Wednesday, girls from Berea Independent picked out their dresses. Taegan Tipton was in attendance with her mother, Donna Sullivan.
“It’s such a great opportunity for the girls to be treated like princesses,” Sullivan said.
