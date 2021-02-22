Though she is normally tasked with maintenance of records and use of the city’s official seal, City Clerk Chermie Maxwell spoke more than any member of the Frankfort City Commission at Monday night’s meeting.
For nearly 40 minutes, Maxwell read public comments from citizens into the record — most of them submitted in support of saving the Broadway Bridge. More than 15 letters were submitted to that effect.
The state currently owns the Broadway Bridge and last year partnered with the city to pay for a feasibility study that deemed the structure, which has been closed to vehicular traffic since 1993, to be in a state of “imminent failure.” The bridge is currently closed to pedestrian traffic.
Thus far, the state has pledged $600,000 to any entity willing to take on full responsibility for the bridge. It has also said it will demolish the bridge’s superstructure, which would cost roughly the same amount.
The latest estimates from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) for historic rehabilitation of the bridge range from $3.88 million to $4.25 million, not including maintenance. The state estimated the cost of replacing the current bridge with a new pedestrian bridge to be just over $2 million.
Prominent names in Frankfort business and politics, as well as interested citizens, submitted comments in support of saving the bridge rather than demolishing it.
“I’ve lived my entire 56 years in Frankfort and have unfortunately have seen many years destruction of our historical features,” Roger Barlow wrote. “This bridge, being a part of the master plan, is one of my favorite features. Once it is gone, it is too late.”
Ford Childs, whose family of five all signed on to a letter, gave a similar message but from a newcomer’s perspective.
“As a transplant to Frankfort, I first noticed Broadway Bridge two years ago when visiting the Saturday Farmers Market at Riverview Park with my wife and three children,” Childs wrote. “Noses pressed to the metal chain-link, we looked longingly through the fence at this gorgeous play area and could not understand why a city with such a treasure would choose to close it.”
Childs also pointed out that the Downtown Master Plan, formulated in 2019, emphasized saving and using the Broadway Bridge for pedestrian crossing. Childs argued that saving the bridge would increase the city’s quality of life and provide yet-untapped economic opportunities.
Also coming out in strong support of the bridge were the leaders of Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission, the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation and WalkBike Frankfort. Recently appointed Architectural Review Board member Brittany Sams also penned a letter of support.
John Carlton, president of the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation, said in his letter that his group commissioned an independent study that estimated the cost to save the bridge to be lower than the state's latest estimates.
Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission Executive Director Robin Antenucci pointed out that in addition to the Downtown Master Plan, the city’s last riverfront development study and recent parks and recreation study showed a strong desire for making such a project work.
“These three studies, conducted over the past 11 years, have all pointed out the importance of the Broadway Bridge,” Antenucci wrote. “We realize there are many pressing needs that the city is facing and priorities must be established to address them. We urge you to work with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to find a way not to lose this important bridge.”
All city commission members expressed approval for making a bridge project work, but some had questions about whether the hefty price tag is worth committing to at the moment — particularly in light of the city’s other potentially high-cost projects. Those projects include contributions toward a new downtown YMCA, public infrastructure for development on the now-vacant Parcels B and C, and a riverfront development at Blanton’s Landing.
Commissioners Kyle Thompson and Katrisha Waldridge both expressed some concern about the overall cost of the project, and to what extent it would benefit the community.
“I’ve spoken with several people who wrote letters and have had conversations with the mayor, (but) financially this is going to be huge on us,” Waldridge said. "If we were to save this bridge, we’re looking at millions of dollars. There could be grants … but if the grants don’t come through, what is the cost of keeping this bridge intact?”
Thompson mentioned waiting longer to commit funds as opposed to acting now.
“I think one of the letters said something like ‘mothball the project until we have a plan,’” Thompson said. “That may be a good avenue to go down … . I don’t want to say everything is about money, but once you start bonding many millions of dollars worth of projects, you’re putting a lot of eggs in the basket for those projects.”
Interim City Manager Tom Russell said the city has put current TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles in the role of project manager for the bridge. Russell said that Knowles, with the help of newly hired Strategic Initiatives Consultant Penny Peavler, would work to come up with a comprehensive report on the potential for the project by the end of next week.
The report, Russell and Mayor Layne Wilkerson said, would include information on potential sources of funding, the latest information from the state, insurance options and more.
Commissioners Kelly May and Leesa Unger, as well as Wilkerson, all expressed a strong desire to take the bridge from the state and pursue funding options for saving it.
Unger, former President of WalkBike Frankfort, voiced support for the project in terms of how it would help connectivity downtown and said she was glad to see so many citizens submit letters of support. May said he wanted to see the city do “everything we can” to save the bridge.
“I’m in support of doing everything we can to keep this asset here in our community,” May said. “… What a great opportunity to bridge the gap between preservation and progress.”
Wilkerson, newly elected as mayor, campaigned on helping the areas just on the other side of the bridge: Buttimer Hill and Benson Valley. He expressed a level of hope for development in those areas, which could be spurred by the bridge. Buttimer Hill sits above Taylor Avenue, while Benson Valley extends past the popular Benson Marina Boat Dock.
“Someone mentioned to me that this might be a ‘bridge to nowhere,’ but the reality is that it’s been closed since 1991, so what do we expect,” Wilkerson said. “This could be, if done well, an attraction … . There’s no doubt that the bridge is not only historic, but we also have transportation reasons to save it.”
Other Business
The commission, which has been meeting virtually since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, discussed how it might be able either to return to in-person meetings or to allow citizen comments.
No consensus was reached during the discussion. Some commissioners discussed adopting a hybrid in-person and virtual model, while others appeared to favor staying in a virtual setting for longer.
Russell said that before Monday’s discussion, staff was “pointing towards” starting normal in-person operations sometime in June.
The commission also received an update on the Thorobred Trail, which will connect Kentucky State University to downtown Frankfort. Frankfort Parks Director Shawn Pickens said the project is slated for completion in the spring.
“That’s a big project that I know a lot of Frankfort has been interested in for years,” Unger said. “I’m excited.”
The commission ended its meeting briefly entering an executive session to discuss potential litigation regarding unspecified past personnel actions.
