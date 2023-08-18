Kyle Thompson waits for a question to be asked at his March 17, 2022 public hearing on charges of misconduct. The four remaining city commission members voted to remove him from his post. Thompson was reelected to the commission in November of last year, and settled a lawsuit against the city this week. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
In a seven page document provided to the newspaper by city officials, it is detailed that Thompson will receive a $20,000 payment from the city including the following conditions:
The “Released Parties [the city] do not make any admission or statement of liability or wrongdoing of any kind”
“Kyle Thompson and the Released Parties have entered into this Settlement Agreement for the sole purpose of compromise to avoid the cost and potential delay of litigation”
Thompson agrees to pay any taxes or fees incurred from the settlement
Thompson “agrees not to make any disparaging comments about the City of Frankfort, individual City Commissioners, Mayor, and/or City Staff regarding the removal of Kyle Thompson from the Frankfort Board of Commissioners and the subsequent related dispute
“The Frankfort City Commission has agreed to settle the claims made by Commissioner Kyle Thompson against the City of Frankfort. The parties have come to this agreement for the sole purpose of compromise to avoid the cost and potential delay of litigation.”
A final, seemingly unconventional condition of the settlement requires that individual members of the 2021-2022 City Commission take a photo including Thompson that would then be displayed at City Hall.
The Board of Commissioners met in a special-called virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon, where Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Commissioners Kelly May, Leesa Unger and Katrisha Waldridge finalized the city's action after Thompson asked to be excused from the meeting. Following approximately 35 minutes of executive session discussion, they voted 3-1 to finalize the settlement.
Being the lone "no" vote, Waldridge explained her vote, "I vote no, because I stand by my original vote.” She later clarified her statement to The State Journal, explaining that she was speaking of her initial vote “to not pay anyone any money” in the form of a settlement between the city and Thompson.
According to Frankfort City Solicitor Laura Milam Ross, the settlement will be paid from the city's general fund following a budget amendment.
"This is the process we often use when we have unexpected expenses that aren't accounted for in the budget," Ross told The State Journal.
Violation of the City of Frankfort Code of Ethics, section 39.26
Violation of the City of Frankfort Code of Ethics, section 39.27
Violations of the Kentucky Open Records Act, sections 61.870 through 61.884
The suit came in the wake of allegations that Thompson sent disparaging text messages to a former business associate regarding a prior candidate for Frankfort police chief, which led to Thompson's dismissal from the Board of Commissioners at a three-hour trial-type hearing at Thorn Hill Education Center on March 17, 2022, by a unanimous 4-0 vote by the Board of Commissioners.
How much would it cost to buy off the rest of city government, so they would shut up and go away, and be replaced by sane, competent people, who do their jobs ?
Hmm I have an idea lets have a contest lets see who can come up with a better use of the $20,000 or what worthy cause or nonprofit Comm. Thompson might donate the $20,000 to. Put on your thinking caps folks lets be creative. Let the game begin.
I’d like to see him donate it to the Humane Society!
He should have been given 20 times this amount for the wrong doing of the commm.
What are the city's legal fees to date in this matter? The true cost to the public is that amount plus the $20,000.
Just searched and the last reported amount was $109,000.
That’s not much $$$ ! I guess it’s enough to show who’s at fault?
Commissioner Thompson let them off easy, but by not taking it to court, his real story will never be known. This includes what City Manager Hagg and City Solicitor Ross did that resulted in the judge issuing such an order.
Your story should’ve gotten into that, but you avoided it, just like you avoid anything at all to do with Bradshaw. This is selective journalism. You got your favorites.
I can’t find the results of the appeal of Estill County circuit, Judge Dean‘s ruling. I remember the judge used some pretty stern comments about the way that the City butchered this proceeding. Lil’ help?
I don’t know but it’s obvious the city was at fault since the $ went to him . He should donate it to the Simon House - he could be the next Mayor.
