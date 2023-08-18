Kyle Thompson 2

Kyle Thompson waits for a question to be asked at his March 17, 2022 public hearing on charges of misconduct. The four remaining city commission members voted to remove him from his post. Thompson was reelected to the commission in November of last year, and settled a lawsuit against the city this week. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

After more than a year of legal back and forth between the City of Frankfort and Commissioner Kyle Thompson, the two parties reached a settlement agreement Wednesday. Now, The State Journal can exclusively report the details of that settlement.

Download PDF Kyle Thompson Settlement

In a seven page document provided to the newspaper by city officials, it is detailed that Thompson will receive a $20,000 payment from the city including the following conditions:

Download PDF Kyle Thompson Settlement Press Release from City

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription