Editor's Note: This article was updated at 5:03 p.m. on March 10 to update the amount of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
City and county officials want residents to know they are ready to take on COVID-19, or novel coronavirus.
As of Tuesday morning, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, but that is expected to change.
“It will have an impact on the City of Frankfort and Franklin County,” Tommy Russell, director of emergency management for Frankfort and Franklin County, said at Monday night’s Frankfort City Commission meeting.
Kentucky has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 — in Fayette, Harrison and Jefferson counties.
Russell said he’s been preparing Franklin County for a possible outbreak for more than a month by having Emergency Medical Services ask patients with flu-like symptoms about their travel history.
Russell said he’s also been meeting with Frankfort Mayor Bill May, Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly, among others, to prepare for a possible outbreak of the virus in Franklin County.
“To my knowledge, I have not been notified that anyone in Franklin County has been tested,” Mattingly told The State Journal Tuesday.
A Tuesday press release from the city, county, emergency management and health department let Franklin County residents know that while the immediate risk of contracting COVID-19 is low, it is important to take measures to prevent illness.
Everyone is asked to practice frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. While washing your hands is the best way to prevent illness, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer is also acceptable.
People should also avoid touching their face, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home if they're sick and get a flu shot.
While the flu shot cannot treat COVID-19 and is not designed to prevent the virus, someone who is sick with the flu has a higher risk of contracting other illnesses since being sick with the flu weakens the immune system.
Also, cover your coughs and sneezes by using your elbow, not your hands, and disinfect common areas frequently.
“There are no known cases of coronavirus in Frankfort,” May said. “Please stay calm and remember to follow recommendations provided by our public health representatives.”
May will join a conference call with White House officials for a briefing on COVID-19 on Wednesday. He said his office will share verified, accurate guidance and information as needed.
“We want to ensure clear, open lines of communication with the public and make information and guidance readily available,” he added.
Wells said his office plans to do the same.
“First, I want to thank Judy Mattingly and Tommy Russell for their diligence with this issue, which is of great concern to our community,” Wells said. “I urge our citizens to heed the advice that is given by our local health department. Because this situation can change rapidly, we will make sure our community is updated as information is made available.”
Symptoms of the virus include fever, a dry cough and shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization.
Roughly 1 in 6 people who contract COVID-19 become seriously ill and develop breathing problems. People with certain preexisting health conditions, a weakened immune system and the elderly are at a higher risk of having serious and/or fatal complications from COVID-19.
State health officials say it is important to practice good hygiene, because someone with COVID-19 may have mild symptoms and not realize he or she is spreading the disease.
At Monday night’s city commission meeting, Mattingly urged people who are experiencing any of those symptoms to stay home.
“They do not want to directly go to the hospital or doctor’s office; please stay home,” Mattingly said. “Make that phone call to your doctor’s office or the hospital and they will give you very specific instructions if they feel you need to be tested on how to enter the hospital so they can have that N-95 (mask) placed on you when you arrive and move other patients out of the waiting area.”
Mattingly said Frankfort Regional Medical Center and the health department have the ability to test for COVID-19 and have policies in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
Overall, Mattingly said that unless you are in respiratory distress, stay home if you are sick.
“The message we are giving from public health is if you’ve never heard of COVID-19 and you get sick, if you normally wouldn’t go to the doctor, don’t go,” she added.
On Tuesday morning, state public health officials updated the list of recommendations for social distancing in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
People who are age 60 or older and/or have diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, kidney failure or other chronic medical conditions are advised to avoid densely populated events and areas, keep away from people who are sick, limit close contact with others, wash their hands frequently, and avoid cruises and non-essential air travel.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health has opened up a hotline for those with COVID-19 questions at 1-800-722-5725, and Gov. Andy Beshear's administration has set up a website to answer questions at kycovid19.ky.gov.
