Let’s keep it classy and less trashy, Frankfort.
That’s the message the city and county are sending after receiving numerous calls about excessive litter around the area over the last few months.
“Litter is a huge problem nationwide,” said Franklin County Solid Waste Coordinator Brittany Woodward. “The majority of litter items we see in Franklin County are cigarette butts, plastic soda bottles, drink cans and fast food packaging.”
She said “passthrough roads,” those that bypass main thoroughfares, and high-trafficked streets and intersections — such as the East-West Connector near Limestone Drive, an area flagged by State Journal reader Susan Coblin — are the biggest problem spots.
Coblin raised the issue in a letter to the editor (“Letter: Litter is making Frankfort look trashy,” March 4) published earlier this week.
“It is embarrassing that the citizens and property owners of our community are so careless,” she wrote. “Next time you are driving, notice all the trash. I think you will be shocked!”
According to the Frankfort Division of Solid Waste, the city receives frequent calls about litter in the Schenkel and Steadmantown lanes area. Along with the street department, the Division of Solid Waste takes care of highly littered areas regularly.
“With the weather being so wet lately it is hard to get some of the areas due to the litter being in ditches with standing water and very soft ground,” city staff said in an email.
To report litterbugs in the county, call the litter hotline at 502-465-3055. In the city, litter complaints may be made at 502-875-8527.
Everyone can do their part to reduce litter in the community, Woodward said. Officials encourage motorists to keep a plastic grocery bag in their vehicles to stash car trash in. They also advise residents not to set out garbage until the day of collection and to make sure the bin lid is closed.
“Donate 30 minutes to an hour of your time to help clean up the county,” Woodward said, adding she can always use helpers. “I can provide bags and gloves to anyone who contacts me to pick up roadside trash.”
The city and county partner to sponsor the Clean Team, a group of volunteers who retrieve litter downtown and throughout the county. Participants receive a free T-shirt and are supplied with pickers, vests bags and gloves. Woodward said more information about the initiative will be available soon.
To help pick up roadside trash, contact Woodward at 502-875-8751 or via email at bwoodward@franklincountyky.com.
Next week, the city solid waste division will offer its “free week,” held six times a year for residents to dispose of additional garbage bags without needing to use the required overflow bag and properly containerized trash in personal garbage cans on their regularly scheduled trash pickup day.
Other “free weeks” this year include May 11-15, July 13-17, Sept. 14-18 and Nov. 9-13.
“Large bulky household items can be set out on your normal trash day, it doesn’t have to be a ‘free week’ for those items,” city staff said.
