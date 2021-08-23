After a presentation on the plan at its last meeting, the Frankfort City Commission voted Monday to unanimously approve adoption of its new Parks Master Plan.
The master plan, the process for which began over a year ago, recommends a $31.5 million investment in improvements to city parks over the course of 10 years. It also highlighted that such upgrades to existing parks facilities were the top priority among households surveyed.
That $31.5 million includes a nearly $14 million to Capitol View Park, almost $6 million to East Frankfort Park and $3 million to River View Park. The much-discussed Dolly Graham Park, which has undergone about half of a major grant-funded facelift, was listed for $879,000 of suggested expenses.
Most expensive for Capitol View were multi-million dollar improvements to the fields in 6-10 years, per the plan. For East Frankfort Park, the plan envisions a litany of smaller projects in the 3-5 year range to total more than $4 million.
Of note, none of the above referenced expenses for improvements are set in stone nor would they be approved without commission approval.
The city paid $125,000 to planning firm Brandstetter Carroll for the master plan. Excluding appendices, it runs 217 pages long; it offers recommendations on all aspects of park layout, management and more; data on park uses and citizen opinions; and several graphics and maps to help understand the information presented.
One of the most immediate financial recommendations able to be addressed, is the formation of a 501(c)(3) organization to raise money for park improvements.
The plan also mentioned improvement of internal operations, particularly with regards to hiring more full-time staff to help the park system. City Manager Laura Hagg earlier suggested that it could mean looking at hiring more full-time employees to help with long-term projects and fewer seasonal employees.
Other business
The City Commission approved, as part of its consent calendar, $136,750 in expenses to go towards the Frankfort-Franklin County Comprehensive Plan update. Hagg explained that the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission had committed $25,000 of its own money toward the plan, and that the city was asked to split the rest of the cost with the county. The contract, entered into with McBride Dale Clarion and other partners Human Nature and Strand Associated.
The commission narrowly accepted a mayoral appointment to the Frankfort Human Rights Commission, as Katima Smith-Willis received a 3-2 vote to make it onto the commission.
Commissioners Katrisha Waldridge and Kyle Thompson voted "no."
Waldridge said that she did not like Smith-Willis’ attitude towards police, indicating that she showed "disrespect" toward the profession. Smith-Willis has participated in activism via Frankfort’s For the People Coalition, which has hosted several local racial justice events as well as a protest of a "Back the Blue" rally held last year.
Waldridge attended that pro-police event, and was criticized by Smith-Willis at the time.
“I’m just not comfortable with this particular appointment,” Waldridge said on Monday. “I cannot vote or support someone at this moment… when the person seems to be one-sided.”
Wilkerson said he supported Smith-Willis' appointment, and added that voting for her didn't make the commission "anti-police."
"Being a part of this commission is a way to affect change," Wilkerson said. "She’s interested in doing it and being a part of the system here."
Commissioners Leesa Unger and Kelly May also voted "yes."
Relatedly, the commission heard a first reading of an ordinance that would create a community policing advocate position. That person would be tasked with being an “active presence” in the community that the Frankfort Police Department serves, per a memo on the position from FPD Chief Charles Adams.
“The Police Department is tasked with investigating many types of crimes and answering calls for service involving community concerns that officers are not always equipped to deal with,” Adams wrote. “… The Community Policing Advocate (CPA) will attempt to make contact with designated victims to provide emotional support, assist with securing resources, safety planning, provide guidance throughout the court process and collaborate with other community agencies to ensure access to a network of available information and resources.”
The commission also voted to approve a $97,000 plan to support businesses negatively affected by the construction needed to implement the city’s TIGER Grant work along the Second Street corridor.
