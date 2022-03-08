In a 5-0 vote, the Frankfort City Commission last week approved a development agreement for the Paddocks of Frankfort LLC, a 95-acre mixed-use commercial and residential project off U.S. 127 South near Interstate 64 adjacent to Holiday Inn Express and Suites.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, ground was broken for the project, which will include 485,393 square feet of large-scale retail space; 55,700 square feet of small-scale retail space; 31,000 square feet of sit-down restaurant space; 19,500 square feet of fast casual restaurant space; and approximately 303 multi-family residential units, in 2020.
“I want to clarify this is the development agreement, this is not the TIF agreement. We have the development agreement and then we’ll bring back later the actual TIF agreement,” explained City Manager Laura Hagg, adding this is the first step in the process and establishes the local development area.
Public infrastructure for the project includes a private entrance; access roads; U.S. 127 South improvements; a Vandalay Drive extension; utilities; site grading; and parking. The estimated cost for public infrastructure is anticipated to be roughly $16.8 million to be incurred after the date of the development agreement, which may be reimbursed by incremental revenues, notwithstanding the tax increment financing (TIF) and local development area agreement, which is to be established at a later date.
“It pledges 50% of the incremental increase in property and occupational tax revenue for 20 years to offset the cost of the $12 million in roads and public infrastructure investment into this important development,” Hagg said.
“It also allocates land to the city for a new pump station. This development is also in line with our strategic plan and strategic focus on economic development, as well as financial sustainability.”
The project’s estimated capital investment is approximately $148.5 million.
“I’m definitely in support of this, but just wanted to know if we could push this development to be more on renewable energy, if possible, along the way,” questioned Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge.
“I think it’s a great idea because also we’ll want to discuss with them that we actually need a new warning siren and out there is a perfect place to put it because it’s right there on the border of our community. Those two items would be discussed with them in the development of the construction documents,” Hagg responded.
According to the Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator, The Paddocks of Frankfort LLC purchased two 13.945-acre tracts in the area. The first was bought in September 2017 for $750,000 and the second was purchased in April 2019 for $525,000. A third 0.811-acre section was bought in August for $350,000.
The Kentucky Secretary of State’s website lists Don Parsons, of Harlan, as the organizer for the development.
“I think any time we’re offering any incentives tax or otherwise that we should make sure it fits with our strategic initiatives and our strategic plan and our core values,” added Mayor Layne Wilkerson.
It is estimated that the bulk of the construction will be completed within about six years.
Did anyone bother to drive through the mixed use development at the east Frankfort interchange and count the empty retail facilities? Even before the pandemic several were on their way out. To offer a TIF for this development is an abuse of taxpayers.
I'm excited about the investment in our city, but what about all of the empty retail spaces we currently have in multiple sections of town? When I look at these, I am tempted to think "not a thriving place." I'm specifically thinking of the empty storefronts around Kohl's and TJ Maxx, East Main Street, and a few more large, large strip malls and shopping centers along highways. Also, it's more sustainable (a community goal) to retrofit already built spaces, already paved parking lots, than to build new construction. Let's not leave older spaces empty but promote those spaces to developers and businesses as well.
