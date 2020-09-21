The City of Frankfort wants to put more money into improving its parks and park offerings, but needs more public input on where to focus its efforts before implementing a plan.
The city has two feedback sessions planned for Thursday at two of the city’s most talked-about parks in recent months: Dolly Graham Park and Fort Hill.
Feedback sessions are set to take place at Fort Hill 3-4:45 p.m. and at Dolly Graham Park from 5-7 p.m.
Frankfort Director for Parks, Recreation, and Historic Sites Shawn Pickens said that he doesn’t want a “crowd” of people to come due to COVID-19 concerns but really hopes for robust public participation.
“We’re not asking for a crowd to come all at one time,” Pickens said. “This is for people that are there at the park … the consultants will have a real short questionnaire that they can fill out.”
Pickens said his department, with the help of Lexington-based consulting firm Brandstetter Carroll, expects to be done taking input in six to eight weeks. He wants the Parks Master Plan to be completed in seven to eight months. He mentioned the website frankfortparks.mindmixer.com as a place where people can provide input online, and also said that people should reach out via email at info@frankfortparksandrec.com or call (859) 875-8575.
Both Dolly Graham Park and Fort Hill have made news recently, with the city still waiting to receive a federal grant for certain improvements to be made to Dolly Graham Park. Fort Hill has been a source of contention over the past year as residents and officials disagreed over whether to allow recreational bike use on trails there.
Encouraging feedback on the city’s park system of any type, Pickens said that visitors won’t have to limit their comments to the park where they participate Thursday.
“It’s really any type of feedback,” Pickens said. “Anything from athletics, to programs, parks in neighborhoods where they would like to see a park … any park in the system. So if they come to Fort Hill on Thursday, they don’t just have to give feedback on Fort Hill.”
So far, Pickens said that he’s gotten the most feedback on the issue of city trails and connectivity in the parks system, with people wanting to clearly connect all existing city parks via trails.
The city currently owns and maintains eight parks: Dolly Graham, Fort Hill (Leslie W. Morris Park), Capitol View Park, Cove Spring Park, Juniper Hill, River View Park and Todd Park.
So the public is invited, but not really wanted?
Hope the City got good comments from the online comment option previously published in the State-Journal. I commented I wanted all the public parks to be free of cigarette smoke. Anybody else feel that way?
