The City of Frankfort closed all government buildings — including City Hall, the Public Safety building and the Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites offices — to the public Tuesday in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release.

Nonessential city employees will be working remotely as needed, but residents should expect delays for all nonessential business.

City fire, EMS, police and dispatch services are operating normally.

The animal control office is suspending all nonemergency functions — including nonaggressive stray animal pickup, answering to leash law and licensing complaints, and trapping and transporting community cats — and reducing nonessential animal shelter intake. Animal control officers will still answer high priority and emergency calls, including law enforcement assistance, calls pertaining to injured or sick stray animals, as well as cruelty, neglect and bite complaints and dangerous and aggressive dog complaints.

The sewer department will continue service as normal. In order to provide response to customers, there are two ways for customers to contact the Sewer Department. The first, for any emergency, is to call 502-875-2448 or 502-229- 6304. Staff will be available to answer these calls 24/7. For all other questions please send an email to sewerbilling@frankfort.ky.gov

Transit services will be operating daily from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the route normally used on Saturdays. For emergencies, medical transport and further information that will be updated regularly, visit the transit website at http://www.frankfort.ky.gov/216/Frankfort-Transit

Garbage curbside service is operating normal routes for the duration of the week, with outdoor collection containers for recyclables still accessible at Rouse Avenue.

Effective immediately, E-scrap recycling services located at Rouse Avenue are suspended until further notice.

Beginning Monday, only curbside garbage in trash and recycling carts will be collected. Residents are asked not to put out bulky items and overflow bags. Further updates may be found on the sanitation website at http://www.frankfort.ky.gov/166/Solid-Waste

Parks facilities are generally open for passive recreation only, however this could change if the situation worsens. Public restrooms in parks are closed. Residents are urged to use extra caution, follow CDC guidelines on washing hands, social distancing and other precautionary measures. If you are sick and not feeling well, please stay home, city officials say.

Juniper Hill Golf Course is currently operating, however at reduced hours and with limited services. Please contact the golf course before arriving at 502-875-8559. Golfers are encouraged to be patient as responses to messages may be delayed. 

Planning and community development inspection staff will be operating on a limited basis. All rental inspections are suspended. Neighborhood and building inspectors are operating on a limited basis and only responding to essential requests. Nuisance code, property maintenance complaints and building inspection requests may be emailed to ecockley@frankfort.ky.gov or made via telephone at 502-352-2094.

New permits will be accepted via the same email or hard copies by mail but will have delayed response time. All other department inquiries will be accepted via the same email and will be responded to as quickly as possible. 

For any other city inquiries, residents may call City Hall at 502-875-8500 and use the department directory. Staff will answer phone calls for essential business as they are able. Residents may also use the city’s website at Frankfort.ky.gov. to locate department-specific information. 

Residents are encouraged to remain at home if possible, practice social distancing and effective hand washing. Verified community updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic will be posted through the Office of Emergency Management, frankfortema.org., and will be updated regularly.

