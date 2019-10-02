The Frankfort City Commission voted 3-1 in a special meeting Wednesday to approve Mayor Bill May’s appointment of John Cubine to the Frankfort Plant Board.
Cubine will fill the seat left vacant by former Director Jeff Bradshaw’s resignation from the municipal utility's board last week. Cubine's term will expire in 2022. Commissioner Eric Whisman cast the dissenting vote. Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge did not attend the meeting but lashed out at May in a series of Facebook posts while the meeting transpired.
Commissioners heard comments from several citizens, primarily arguing for the reappointment of former FPB Chair Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen and Vice Chair Walt Baldwin, whose FPB terms expired on Sept. 23. Their seats remain vacant.
In addition to May, Commissioners John Sower and Scott Tippett voted to approve Cubine.
“His sense of comity is just enormous, so I’m voting yes emphatically,” said Tippett.
Whisman, in voting no, said that while he respected Cubine, he questioned why Cubine had previously resigned from the Plant Board in 2017.
“For that reason alone, as well as some his previous voting record, I believe we can potentially find better candidates that will be driven to serve the community best,” Whisman said.
While the mayor and commissioners discussed the appointment and listened to citizens, Waldridge was busy on Facebook, posting: “I am not in attendance due to untimely planning on behalf of Mayor (May) and not being notified until yesterday afternoon right before the meeting notice went out. I feel this is unprofessional on behalf of the Mayor and felt as Leadership he should have made this decision 8 days ago.”
May defended the city commission’s process as transparent and said the special meeting was needed in order to give FPB a quorum if board action is needed. The expired terms of Rosen and Baldwin and Bradshaw's departure left the five-member board one person short of being able to convene a meeting and take action.
Cubine, who attended the meeting but did not speak, was sworn in by May after the brief meeting.