City Commission approves occupational license in special meeting

The Frankfort City Commission met in special session Wednesday morning in regards to a Kentucky Business Investment (KBI) Program application.
After returning from executive session, Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge made a motion to approve a 1% occupational license fee abatement for 10 years in support of a KBI application for a new manufacturing business.
City Clerk Chermie Maxwell said the KBI is a state incentive program for potential businesses that are considering locating in Kentucky and it requires a local match.
“An abatement of a local occupational license fee is exactly that,” she said. “The local taxing entity, in this case the city, would abate a portion of the occupational taxes paid by any future employees to be used by the company for qualifying expenses.”
Maxwell added that city officials are also working closely with Terri Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer of the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation.
Bradshaw said the city has agreed that if a company filed an application before the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA), they would agree to provide the 1% tax abatement in addition to anything the state offered. The city, however, does not require an application or have the ability to approve it.
“The next step is for the company to determine whether they want to apply for a KBI. If they do, they will have to pay the fee and provide that application to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, who will work with them and ultimately present that application to the KEDFA board,” she said.
Bradshaw said the KEDFA board is the entity that will approve or deny the application.
“The first time it goes before the KEDFA board it is only pre-approved. Final approval can come as late as three years after pre-approval,” she said. “If approved and if the company determines that we, Frankfort and Kentucky, have the best offer for their project, they will then announce they are coming here and acceptance of the KEDFA incentive, etc.”
A unanimous vote by the city commission carried the motion to approve the abatement.
No further information was disclosed, as the business has yet to be officially announced. Maxwell said the commission hopes to announce the business on or around Thursday, Dec. 9.
