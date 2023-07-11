Taking steps to reevaluate the expectations of the role of city manager with the possibility of a municipal governmental structural change on the horizon, the Board of Commissioners briefly discussed how it wants to begin the search for a new city staff leader.
A public meeting to discuss the position will be held early next week though the date and time have yet to be confirmed.
The current job description, last revised in June 2018, was scrapped in favor of a revised description more aligned with the most recent job posting for Frankfort city manager dating from 2021. This would leave room to allow the board the opportunity to make changes as deemed necessary. This decision passed by a vote of 4-1, with Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge casting the lone “no” vote.
“I don’t see why we continue to do the same things over and over again,” Waldridge said when explaining her vote. “That continues to be an issue for our city and when the last city manager left she [former city manager Laura Hagg, who resigned effective July 23] blamed it all on the commission as to why she left. I think that we need to look into things and not keep doing the same things over and over. That is the point of changing the job description.”
The city is currently operating with two joint interim city managers, Fire & EMS Chief Jason Monroe and Strategic Initiatives Consultant Penny Peavler.
Human Resources Director Kathy Fields discussed the status of the city’s recently implemented paid parental leave program, deeming it “very successful” with 11 employees utilizing the program in the last few months.
However, Fields asked the board to consider making changes to the ordinance that would require city employees to complete their probationary period before being deemed eligible to claim paid leave. She also asked them to implement language stating that any time taken would be deducted from the payout of accrued time off if an employee were to leave for any reason other than retirement.
“In the aftermath of the start of this program, we have had a few bumps where people used the benefit and then departed, and it left the city having given away six weeks of pay.”
“Seems like a reasonable tweak,” Mayor Layne Wilkerson said, voicing his support for this revision to policy.
Eric Chambers, vice president of Brandstetter Carroll Architects in Lexington, joined Monroe to discuss in more detail the evolution of the request for proposal (RFP) and design plan his firm has been contracted with to construct a new fire station on the site of the old Pic-Pac grocery at the corner of Steele and Second streets.
The project, which was first envisioned as a smaller-scale repurposing of the existing structure on the site in the early 2000s, expanded scope around 2018. The first renderings Brandstetter Carroll generated were for a 21,500-square-foot space at a cost of $7.5 million.
However, as inflation and supply chain issues have plagued the construction industry, and the needs for the fire department have evolved, the project is now estimated to be an almost 23,000-square-foot, two-story space with four apparatus bays at an estimated construction cost of nearly $12.5 million.
Chambers briefed the board on the timeline of the project thus far, saying that repurposing the existing space attached to City Hall had been considered, but “we determined very quickly that the current location is not feasible for any renovations or expansion that would be of any benefit to the city or the fire department.”
In November, the firm held an open house at City Hall to discuss various design plans and layouts for the potential station. The firm also held several public forums to gauge community interest in the project and to pinpoint specific areas that were of concern to residents and stakeholders.
These included the need for more apparatus bays, better accommodations for crews and an updated facility with a better kitchen area and integrated meeting spaces for staff and continuing education and professional development programs for the department.
Commissioners expressed concerns about the increasing costs involved in the project, as well as the potential for beautification efforts implemented as part of the TIGER grand project on Second Street could be undone by construction of another large municipal structure.
The city’s current contract with Brandstetter Carroll is set to expire this year and the commission will need to make a decision whether or not to extend the contract as it stands or file a new RFP to potentially save money with a new contracting agency. However, that decision would nullify any progress made under the current request.
In a closed session, the board voted to allow the city to purchase a parcel of land at 277 Wilkinson Blvd., next to the old YMCA and across from the Farmers Market Pavilion.
Topics that will be added to the July voting session on the 24th include a potential vote on a shoring up of the riverbanks along the Kentucky River at River View Park, second readings on possible changes to the ordinances governing minimum age for firefighters and emergency medical technicians (dropping from 19 to 18) and salary schedule increase for city employees in public works, sewer, fire and police.
