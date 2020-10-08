City commissioner candidate Kyle Thompson filed an official open meetings complaint against Frankfort Mayor Bill May regarding the firing of former City Manager Keith Parker on Wednesday.
The complaint from Thompson, an attorney who is one of eight candidates vying for four spots on the city commission, is similar to one filed by The State Journal on Sept. 21 with a few notable exceptions.
For one, Thompson claims to have proof beyond what has currently been reported that a commissioner informed Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President/CEO Terri Bradshaw that May “had three votes” to fire Parker. That would confirm a previous statement by Parker that Commissioner Scott Tippett had told him prior to his Aug. 10 firing that May “had three votes” to fire him.
Thompson did not disclose to The State Journal who told him about Bradshaw’s knowledge of the alleged vote-securing.
When asked on Thursday, Bradshaw said that she did not know Thompson — and had never spoken to him — but that his assertion that a commissioner told her about May’s alleged “three votes” was correct.
“I’m not saying anything in the letter is incorrect,” Bradshaw said. “I anticipate that this will end up in a courtroom and I have already been contacted about a deposition. I don’t know legally what I can say yet.”
Thompson’s complaint also differs from The State Journal’s in that it proposes a more radical remedy for the city commission's alleged violation: reinstatement of Parker as city manager. In the newspaper's complaint, State Journal Publisher Steve Stewart had only proposed as a remedy that the city hold a discussion on the reasons for firing Parker as well as go through training on the provisions of KRS 61.180(2), which both complaints allege the city violated.
Thompson directed harsh criticism at most of the current commission in explaining his remedy.
“With regard to the remedy, I have a genuine concern that the sitting city commission is attempting to name a permanent city manager,” Thompson said. “... Their actions have tainted them at this point. I think the new commission should be the ones to name the city manager. One of my fears is that the current CM and the people who violated this statute are going to hamstring the city by placing a clause in the CM’s contract that would require a significant payment to him were they to be let go.”
The city is slated to pay Parker a total of $70,000 plus benefits in the wake of his firing.
With early voting in the Nov. 3 election having begun, Thompson also appears to have allied himself with current City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, who along with Eric Whisman is one of only two incumbents seeking reelection. He held a virtual campaign Q&A event with her immediately following Wednesday’s city commission meeting.
Waldridge has been a harsh critic of other members of the current commission, particularly May and Whisman, regarding their move to fire Parker.
Waldridge has previously said that she supports The State Journal’s complaint, which the city rejected, prompting the newspaper's appeal to the Attorney General's Office, which is expected to issue an opinion by Monday. The losing party can challenge that opinion in Franklin County Circuit Court.
Who is surprised that Terri Bradshaw is connected somehow to this fiasco firing of our popular City Manager, Keith Parker? She was also intimately involved with the sudden departure of our popular 25 year veteran CEO of The Frankfort Chamber of Commerce, after she sent a scathing letter full of demonstrable lies about her to the Chamber’s Board of Directors. That seems to be Bradshaw’s MO for how she deals with her most ardent critics. She even did it to me, claiming the I was “obsessed” with her for the last three years, “stalking” her at the KCDC office and at her out pf town home. Unhinged!
I have said all along that Terri Bradshaw is the most powerful person in Franklin County, and apparently, is accountable to no one! She is consolidating power even as I speak (DFI, FCC, KCDC, and now Frankfort City Manager?). And this is the person that the Franklin County Fiscal Court and the city commission puts all of their eggs ($215-230,000 yearly) in her basket for job recruitment? Since Bradshaw took office some 5 years ago, we have had a deficit in job creation! Frankfort deserves better.
