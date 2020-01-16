Kelly May says he knows being a public official is in his blood, but it’s not what makes him qualified.
May, the son of longtime outgoing Mayor Bill May, is also related to Frankfort’s first mayor.
Now, 33-year-old Kelly May is running for the Frankfort City Commission for the first time.
May said he’s running for the commission because he’s committed to improving the local economy and social well-being of Frankfort’s citizens.
“I like to dream big when I think of where we can go,” May said.
If elected to the city commission, May said he’d work to improve the historic business district of Downtown Frankfort.
May, who is the owner of Bourbon on Main restaurant and co-owner of Sig Luscher Brewery downtown, would like to see more businesses open in the area and “stay for the long haul.”
He’d also like to see more tourists downtown.
Citing Buffalo Trace Distillery’s estimate of 200,000 visitors per year, May said the city needs to take advantage of bourbon tourism by making downtown more friendly to tourists.
May said he’d like to see shuttles downtown leaving every hotel. He’d also like to see signage showing visitors where to park and find certain landmarks.
“It’s such an exciting time" in Frankfort, May said, adding he’d like to serve as a liaison to investors looking to open new businesses in Frankfort.
In addition to more businesses downtown, May said he’d like to see Frankfort really utilize the Kentucky River.
As for citizens' social well-being, May would like to figure out more ways to help those who are homeless or struggling with drug addiction get back on their feet.
May said his family’s history of public service means he understands the time commitment and sacrifices needed to serve the position well.
Overall, May recognizes Frankfort is full of talented, amazing people and he wants others to see the city that way. He said he’s all about making Frankfort a welcoming, thriving place to be.
As a promise to voters and Frankfort citizens, May said he would be an advocate for efficiency and make decisions in a fair, level-headed manner. He said if he isn’t an expert on something, he’ll consult an expert before making a decision.
May is one of 12 people running for the city commission.
Others are Harry Carver, Tim Childers, Shannon Griffith, Will Prible, Anna Marie Rosen, Diane Strong, Brent Sweger, Kyle Thompson, Leesa Unger and incumbents Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman.
The race for city commission is nonpartisan, which means none of the candidates affiliate with a political party.
The primary election is May 19. The top eight candidates will move on to the general election on Nov. 3.
The top four candidates at the general election will be elected to the city commission.