A few dozen members of Development Interest Group (DIG) Frankfort came out for the organization's second candidate forum on Tuesday.
This month's forum featured five of the six candidates running for four Frankfort Board of Commissioners positions.
The group included incumbents Katrisha Waldridge, Kelly May and Leesa Unger. Also taking part in the conversation were former commissioner Kyle Thompson and former Frankfort Plant Board Treasurer Dawn Hale.
J.C. Karsner, who is also on the ballot, was not in attendance.
Rodney Williams of DIG Frankfort was the forum's master of ceremonies and asked the candidates a series of eight questions that focused heavily on Frankfort's economic growth as well as their opinions on the city's relationship with the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation (KCDC).
The first question was prefaced with a note that the commission had cut KCDC's funding and had gone as far as to hire a legal consultant to look at the possibility of dissolving the entity. Williams then asked, "What is your commitment to KCDC and economic development in Frankfort?"
May and Unger defended the commission's moves to reevaluate KCDC and its funding.
"When we are talking about funding KCDC, I do believe we are talking about funding economic development," Unger said. "The current board of commissioners is coming with a fresh approach and we want to address groups like KCDC, groups that we have been funding, that taxpayers have been funding for years and make sure it is being run in the most effective way."
Hale said that KCDC has lacked direction from the commission and Franklin County in the past. She advocated for more funding and staff for the KCDC so that it could better go about its mission of economic development.
"I think it is a mistake to cut KCDC's budget," she said. "It is important to be able to have an organization to concentrate on economic development. I think it is important to also have someone that coordinates between the city and county."
Waldridge also voiced staunch support for KCDC. Like Hale, she noted that KCDC has not had clear goals set out for it by city leadership.
"Anytime you work with an organization, you want to speak with that leader," Waldridge said of KCDC's president and CEO. "When leadership changes as much as it does with the city commission and with the mayor every four years, we have to meet with KCDC to understand what those goals and objectives are."
Thompson took a different approach to the question. He first pointed out that when compared with surrounding localities, the City of Frankfort was trailing in a lot of key economic areas such as employment, growth and housing values.
"Something isn't working," he said bluntly. "There is a problem with what is happening right now with the economic development plan that we have in place. To say that criticism does not seem valid ... the stats don't lie. This is not a personal issue with anyone at KCDC, DFI [Downtown Frankfort Inc.]. The issue is we have KCDC, DFI, we have DIG, we have a lot of ideas we have nothing coalescing factor determining who is listening to those ideas."
This was the second candidate forum hosted by DIG Frankfort since August when it hosted a similar event for candidates running for Franklin County Judge-Executive and County Attorney respectively.
The next forum will be at noon on Oct. 4 at Whitaker Bank,130 W Main St., and it will feature candidates running for Franklin County Fiscal Court.
