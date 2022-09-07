A few dozen members of Development Interest Group (DIG) Frankfort came out for the organization's second candidate forum on Tuesday.

DSC_9079.JPG

Candidates for the Frankfort's Board of Commissioners answered questions during the DIG Frankfort Forum on Tuesday. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

This month's forum featured five of the six candidates running for four Frankfort Board of Commissioners positions. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription