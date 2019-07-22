Paws, paths and police took the spotlight in Monday’s Frankfort City Commission meeting.
Commissioners jogged through several items during their regular meeting. A lease of property for a new animal shelter for the Franklin County Humane Society, renaming of the Old Pinsly Trail to the “Thorobred Trail” and promotion of several officers within the Frankfort Police Department prompted the majority of discussion.
Commissioners unanimously committed to a lease of property along Sower Boulevard to the Humane Society. It would be a long-term lease for at least 50 years with an option to renew and be free of cost to the Humane Society.
However, the measure only ensures a site to build a new animal shelter. It does not address the Humane Society’s request of $1.1 million from the city, with some commissioners expressing a reluctance to move forward without a commitment from the county for the $1.3 million that the Humane Society has requested from the Franklin County Fiscal Court. The total cost of the project is estimated at $4.9 million.
Sam Marcus, president of FCHS, said he has been in talks with city and county leaders and hopes to have a path forward in the near future.
“We’ve committed to working … to take our plan as envisioned and control any cost in any way that we can,” Marcus said. “We hope at the end of process a funding commitment from both entities will be forthcoming.”
Mayor Bill May said he could see the city moving forward in some way with the Humane Society in order to comply with its own animal control ordinance, which would leave the county to address its own shelter needs.
“I’m in support of giving funding because they house animals picked up pursuant to our animal control ordinance,” May said. “… It’s incumbent upon the city to take care of animals the officers pick up.”
Commissioner Scott Tippett said “logistics” in coordinating with the county have kept the city from committing the funds to construction of an animal shelter. He added that concerns about looming pension contributions have both entities looking at expenses.
“We have to get all the moving parts together,” Tippett said. “We hope we can work it out and get something going.”
Commissioners John Sower and Eric Whisman both said financing for the new animal shelter could come through some other form of a long-term loan or bond issue. What that will look like is currently unclear.
“I think we have to get creative in how we fund the project,” Whisman said.
Commissioners again disagreed on the renaming of the Old Pinsly Trail to the Thorobred Trail but approved the measure in a 4-1 vote. Before the vote, commissioners clarified that they would like the entirety of the trail running from East Main Street near the Kentucky State University campus to downtown Frankfort to have one name.
“I believe in the last conversation we had .. was that there would be a spur and it would be beneficial to have two different names in case of an emergency,” said Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge. “But at the end of the conversation they said they could put up mile markers to help with emergencies and we would move forward with naming it Thorobred Trail.”
Whisman cast the lone dissenting vote. He sat on a naming committee leading up to the declaration and said the intent was to split trail in half and name the part on KSU’s property “Thorobred Trail” while the portions in downtown would be called “The Bourbon Road Rail Trail” in order to reflect interests of the entire city.
“I would still like to split the names as was the original intent,” he said. “We should have been more educated as a commission in that original intent instead of being so quick to dissolve it.”
At the start of the meeting, the commission approved promotions of several FPD officers, including Capt. Derrick Napier and Capt. Lynn Aubrey, both to the position of assistant chief. Lt. Dusty Bowman and Lt. David Schroerlucke moved into captain positions. Sgt. Scott Morgan and Sgt. Jon Fields moved into the vacated lieutenant positions. And Officers Ryan Belcher and Tom Schmidt shifted to sergeant positions.
The string of internal promotions follows Police Chief Chuck Adams’ recent appointment to his position. He said it was one of the agency’s largest classes of promotions in recent history.
Commissioners also:
• Went into closed session to discuss the Old Y litigation. No vote was taken afterward.
• Approved revised plans to allow Vaughn and Melton construction services to perform the two-way West Main Street modifications for $3,680.
• Rejected a bid of $64,728 to Stonehaven Construction to perform bathroom renovations at Fire Station 3.
• Approved an agreement with Kenvirons to perform design services for upgrades to the Capitol View Sewer Project. The cost of the agreement is $57,212. Kenvirons will provide engineering for the project, and the Frankfort Sewer Department will construct the facilities in-house.
• Purchased four 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility Patrol vehicles from Paul Miller Ford for the Frankfort Police Department. The total cost of the vehicles is $202,005.
• Approved four Ford Crown Victoria patrol cruisers, each possessing more than 100,000 miles, to be put up for auction.
• Purchased a 2019 Toyota Camry from Frankfort Toyota for $26,470 for the Frankfort Police Department Criminal Investigations Division fleet of unmarked vehicles.
• Purchased a 2020 Ford Explorer from Paul Miller Ford for $36,090 for the Frankfort Police Department Criminal Investigations Division fleet of unmarked vehicles.
• Purchased an emergency management vehicle – an F250 crew cab pickup truck – from Paul Miller Ford for $36,444.
• Awarded a construction contract to Steven Hughes Excavating LLC on a bid of $100,811 to completely restore the “outfall line” that was part of the Louisville Hill Road sewer separation project.
• Authorized Public Works to spend up to $30,000 with Otis Engineering Inc. for consulting services related to sidewalk hazard repairs.
• Authorized the street department to spend up to $20,922 and the parks department to spend up to $41,844 with Lyons Lumber Co. for new lawnmowers to replace old mowers.
• Authorized the public transit department to declare as surplus one truck to be sold at auction. The 2016 Ford F-150 has more than 137,000 miles on it, and the revenue will be used to purchase a new transit vehicle.