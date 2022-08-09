Several municipal department updates were the focus of Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, including suggestions for improvements to systems of road maintenance, parking, river clearance and park amenities and operating hours for the remainder of the year. Master Plan beautification efforts were also discussed.
The meeting opened with City Manager Laura Hagg thanking city employees for their assistance in eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts and emergency management assessments.
First on the agenda, Public Works Director Katie Beard detailed the city’s recent paving projects, with expenditure to date of approximately $300,000 on more than a dozen streets.
“Our money went a long way this year,” she said. “Prices are going up, and we are going to be rebidding our contract within the next couple of weeks, and we expect prices to go up on paving, just like everything else.” She also detailed plans for future 2023 resurfacing projects, which include more than two dozen additional roads earmarked for improvements.
The city currently operates on a repaving system that would see the entire city maintained on a 50-year cycle. It is the goal of Public Works to utilize the new Roadway Management Technology program to be able to analyze roadways more quickly and efficiently that require improvement.
According to Beard, “Without doing a lot of work to extend the life of our pavement, this cycle isn’t going to be sustainable. We want to start doing more pavement preservation in the future to stretch our dollars. The goal would be a 20– to 25-year cycle, so that every street gets repaved in that timeframe.”
Planning & Community Development Director Eric Cockley updated the board on recent actions by the Parking Advisory Committee (PAC), including information on the new contract with LAZ Parking for operations of the Sullivan Square Municipal parking garage, which will include graffiti removal, increased security presence from the staff of the garage as well as the police and improved lighting.
New parking ordinances and regulations were also briefly discussed in anticipation of the PAC’s second meeting next Monday, including the reinstatement of a parking enforcement officer in downtown Frankfort, as well as a new parking information website and “education and outreach program” that will temporarily replace ticketing. Cockley detailed a proposed amnesty program that could be implemented to “get everyone on a clean slate to start and move forward as we transition from the educational period back to actual parking enforcement to more easily manage the situation.” It is hoped the PAC can have a final draft of its proposal for parking enforcement by this October.
Frankfort Historic Preservation Officer Vicki Birenberg presented the final draft of her office’s African American Historic Context Report, thanking the Board for their assistance with the project, as well as detailing her hopes that the report will lead to an increase in history-based tourism, as well as recognition of more sites in Frankfort for the National Register of Historic Places.
Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell presented plans for the removal of abandoned boat and dock detritus along the banks of the Kentucky River near the East-West Connector bridge, which should be taking place by early fall and will cost the city approximately $6,000. This is the first effort at major riverbank cleanup since 2017, when more than 60 tons of debris was removed.
Parks Director Shawn Pickens announced plans for a permanent restroom/storage structure at Dolly Graham Park, a project expected to cost the city around $200,000 and will be completed by spring at the latest. It will feature men's, women's and a family restroom and will allow for storage of necessities for the splash pad, replacing a temporary trailered restroom facility.
Pickens also detailed extended hours at the Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center and the splash pad. The aquatic center will be open weekends only starting next Monday through Labor Day, and the lap pool will be open daily through Oct. 1 if staffing and supplies are available. The city also plans to keep the splash pad open through Oct. 1.
Greenhouse 17 Director Darlene Thomas spoke to the board, thanking them for their support of her program. A 40-acre domestic violence shelter open to women, men, children and pets in the northern part of Fayette County, Greenhouse 17 assists victims through intervention, advocacy, education, and employment in 17 Central Kentucky counties; Franklin County is the fifth largest area served by the agency. Their residents operate a floral community supported agriculture (CSA), a line of bath and body products and offer workers a living wage to help them gain self-sufficiency in a time of need. It is the only shelter in the U.S. that offers this kind of program.
“While we keep people safe, and we have security posted throughout the facility, we also see that our survivors are very human. They need interaction. They need their ministers to come out and see them, they need family to be able to visit. Any barrier we can remove is the philosophy of Greenhouse 17 — it is our job to remove those,” Thomas explained.
The city’s Blighted Property Program is currently being reassessed, and new ordinances up for adoption regarding liens, taxation and redevelopment of these properties are up for a first reading in October.
First on the action item agenda was the announcement of a new grant program at Josephine Sculpture Park (JSP) through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The “Our Town” program provides a dollar-for-dollar match up to $150,000 for what the NEA deems projects that will “advance local economic, physical or social outcomes in communities, ultimately laying the groundwork for systems change and centering equity.”
The proposed project for JSP is by nationally-known multimedia artist Dredd Scott and would feature a large rocket ship that would be accessible to visitors, as well as a performance-art installation by Scott that would take place in and around Frankfort. The Board approved the grant match up to $50,000 to help JSP reach its fundraising goal of $125,000 for the installation — $10,000 has already been donated by the Fund for the Arts.
According to Hagg, “Dredd Scott is an activist-artist whose work really pushes people out of their comfort zone and addresses head-on issues of racism and equity.”
“This grant would help us implement our arts master plan, and our strategic plan priority of diversity, equity, inclusion and access,” she added.
“Activating our equity, diversity and inclusion area of the master plan is such a good fit with our arts master plan,” said City Strategic Initiatives Consultant Penny Peavler. “This would be the most nationally known artist that has come to live and work in our community. There is something really special about this that I feel not only elevates the art in this community, but really elevates the conversation we are trying to have about equity and belonging.”
The final item on the agenda was the announcement of an agreement between the city and RJ Corman Railroad that would allow the displaying of a banner on the trestle bridge spanning Wilkinson Boulevard and Broadway. The banner would be part of a beautification effort deemed “a priority item on the Downtown Master Plan” and is also more cost-effective than previous plans to paint the metal sides of the trestle. The project, which is estimated to cost the city slightly more than $7,000, was modeled after a similar project in Shelbyville.
The next city commission meeting will be Monday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. for the monthly work session. All meetings are open to the public at City Hall or can be seen on Facebook and Cable 10.
No discussion of paving the city street on city property for city residents and others to reach city services in vicinity of the city/county animal shelter? Dang it - that is disappointing!
