The Frankfort City Commission received updates on a major project Monday night: the construction of a new YMCA building downtown.
The commission discussed a draft document between the city and the YMCA for the city to donate $2.5 million over the course of a five-year period. The city funds would be disbursed in increments of $500,000.
That draft document includes deadlines for the beginning and completion of construction of the new YMCA building, which has been proposed to be constructed as part of redevelopment of Parcels B and C, the former Capital Plaza land.
The city funds would be contingent on construction beginning by July 1, 2023 and ending by Dec. 31, 2025, under terms of the draft agreement.
The document, which would be signed by Frankfort Mayor Bill May and YMCA of Central Kentucky Chief Operating Officer/interim President Paula Anderson, states that the new YMCA building’s construction is dependent on the YMCA being able to raise significant funds. The draft does not mention a number that the YMCA needs to reach, but says that if it doesn’t raise “sufficient funds” it must notify the city and the agreement will become null and void.
“The construction of the Facility is expressly contingent upon the YMCA's ability to raise sufficient funds through capital contributions,” the draft document reads.
Per the document, the YMCA is set to be built on "a minimum of one half acre of land" within Parcel B.
The plan for construction of the new YMCA has been included in all recent materials released by the city regarding the proposed development of Parcels B and C.
In addition to the YMCA, the development would consist of mixed-use residential and commercial buildings, including a restaurant and retail shops. The plan also calls for a "reimagining" of the Capital Plaza, including convention and meeting space.
Parcels B and C were purchased from the state by Hazard developer Marty Johnson for $1,000 and are set to be developed by Lexington developer CRM Companies.
