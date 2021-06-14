At its first in-person, open-to-the-public meeting in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Frankfort City Commission had a busy agenda Monday.
Beginning with a more than hour-long discussion on whether to allow city residents to keep chickens in their backyards, the commission also touched on a proposal to incentivize rehabilitating abandoned properties and calling a joint meeting with the county.
Several citizens, one donning a chicken suit, spoke in support of the city creating an ordinance that allows residents to keep chickens. Residents from the Silver Lake neighborhood spoke against such an ordinance.
Multiple commissioners acknowledged that the issue has been the most discussed of any in their tenure. Commissioner Kyle Thompson, who is not in favor of allowing chickens, said as much.
“This has been the most talked-about issue, the most controversial issue,” Thompson said. “That is a little frustrating to me, understanding that there are significant needs in terms of economic development and infrastructure that the city has needed for years. But, my position has been and has always been that I am not in favor of urban chickens.”
Thompson cited health concerns, saying, “It may not hurt a ton of people, but it will hurt someone inevitably.”
Much of the public comments rehashed a debate that has been taking place for more than a year by citizens and elected officials about the pros and cons, with advocates extolling the benefits toward self-sufficiency and detractors citing health and nuisance concerns.
James Hale, who has been outspoken about the issue, showed up Monday dressed in a full-body chicken suit to show support for a pro-chicken ordinance.
Hale said that chickens are less dangerous than dogs, and volunteered his own time to help with the creation of an ordinance.
At the end of the lengthy discussion, Frankfort Planning & Community Development Director Eric Cockley was tasked with leading the process for public outreach and engagement as well as research on working toward a solution. Cockley mentioned that the process could work similar to how the city handled recent debate about murals in downtown Frankfort.
Abandoned properties
Cockley also led discussion regarding a proposal for incentivizing the improvement of abandoned properties.
One citizen comment on the topic came from Diane Strong, who is president of WalkBike Frankfort as well as a local developer. She said the city needs to “address and expedite the process” when it comes to redeveloping abandoned properties.
Cockley split Frankfort’s housing stock into three categories: the top tier, which he said is fine on its own, the middle tier, which he said is being adequately assisted by existing city programs, and the problem: the bottom third.
“The bottom third is the problem,” Cockley said. “You end up with homes owned by deceased people, they’re in estates, they’re abandoned … you have no way for the market to solve the problem because they never end up transferring. We can send nasty letters and put up public notices all day long, and they’re never going to make a difference.”
Cockley estimated that the city spends $25,000 to $30,000 each year mowing “other people’s grass,” because of delinquent owners.
Essentially, the proposal would entail the city creating a program to expedite foreclosures of abandoned properties and offer financing to people willing to fix those properties up.
The details were not hammered out on Monday night, but all commissioners who spoke on the matter expressed support.
Joint meeting
The commission uniformly agreed on the need for a joint meeting with the Franklin County Fiscal Court.
“I just think that we need to communicate more, definitely on some of the bigger items,” Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge said. “Maybe that’s twice a year, or every quarter or something like that. I think this will help us with our working relationships.”
No commissioner specifically mentioned the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC), though its performance was a chief concern among fiscal court magistrates who called for a meeting with the city. The city and county both fund KCDC, the area’s chief economic development organization. The county recently cut KCDC’s funding by $15,000 for the second year in a row.
The city commission also generally agreed that the agenda for such a meeting should be narrow, to avoid going off the rails with such a large group.
“I know that there are plenty of discussions that could be had,” Commissioner Leesa Unger said. “I think we need to limit what those discussions are.”
Mayor Layne Wilkerson said he will aim to work with Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells to get a joint meeting scheduled for July, after the city passes its budget for the next fiscal year.
