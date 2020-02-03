Frankfort city commissioners learned during a special meeting Monday that $17.9 million in reserve funds does not go a long way.
During a long-term planning presentation, City Finance Director Jennifer Jenkins revealed that the reserve amount is projected to decrease to $12.5 million by the 2023 fiscal year.
City staff recommends the reserve fund not dip below $12 million.
By the 2025 fiscal year, the reserve is projected to drop to $6.8 million.
While these numbers can and more than likely will change depending on spending, City Manager Keith Parker pointed out that there are things the city commission can do to prevent the reserve from dropping below $12 million.
Increasing taxes, such as the insurance premium tax and property taxes, could improve the situation. Parker also recommended bonding some larger projects.
The possibility of Frankfort being eligible to impose a restaurant tax could be an option. However, Parker said, that is up to the state legislature and the bill has not been filed.
Commissioner Eric Whisman pointed out that a restaurant tax bill for cities like Frankfort has failed multiple times.
On the presentation, Whisman said the city should focus on making sure that the projects the city invests in all have a good return.
Overall, Whisman said he believes the city is going to be “just fine.”
Parker said personnel and pension costs eat up the majority of the city’s budget. Funding pensions is something municipalities across the commonwealth are struggling with.
Parker said there are cities lobbying the state right now asking for help with growing pension costs.
Commissioners shared which major projects they would like to spend money on in the immediate future.
Every commissioner said helping to fund a new Frankfort YMCA should be the top priority. Commissioner John Sower suggested the city bond the project over 20 to 30 years.
“We have to get Parcels B and C right,” Commissioner Scott Tippett said, referring to the former state-owned land on which a new YMCA could be built. Mixed-use residential and commercial development also is planned for the site, which was formerly occupied by the Frankfort Convention Center and related infrastructure.
Commissioners directed city staff to prepare a budget amendment to give $2.5 million over five years to help fund the new Frankfort YMCA at the corner of Mero Street and the future Washington Street extension.
The project is expected to cost $9.5 million, according to YMCA officials.
All budget amendments will have a first reading during the commission's work session on Feb. 10.
As for other priorities, Tippett said his include funding a new animal shelter for the Humane Society and synthetic turf athletic fields in some capacity at either the high schools or at Capitol View Park.
Whisman, Sower, Mayor Bill May and Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge also listed a new animal shelter as a top priority.
As for synthetic turf, Sower reiterated his stance that the city should not fund synthetic turf fields for the schools but should focus on updating Capitol View Park.
Waldridge agreed that Capitol View needs upgrades but said that project requires long-term planning.
Waldridge said the city can focus on both projects, but helping fund synthetic turf fields for the high schools now could put kids on new fields by Aug. 1 and the city would work out an agreement with the schools to open those fields to everyone and to capitalize on their investment.
Commissioners did not direct staff Monday night to make a budget amendment to fund synthetic turf. Instead, a budget amendment will be proposed to fund new lights at Capitol View Park.
Sower proposed $300,000 be allotted for the project, but a request for proposals, or RFP, would determine the exact cost.
Waldridge voted against the directive.
During citizen comments, Frankfort resident and philanthropist Richard Rosen shared concerns about struggling businesses downtown.
He asked city commissioners to offer some sort of incentive for the developer of Parcels B and C to prioritize the construction of new housing units on Parcel B.
Rosen said that more people moving downtown would help downtown businesses.
Tippett said he agrees with Rosen and would like to see mixed-use residential and commercial, including some new shops and other businesses.
Frankfort resident Glenn Spaulding asked commissioners to prioritize bringing a new grocery store downtown.
Spaulding said that since longtime South Frankfort grocery store Pic-Pac closed last summer, many downtown residents have difficulty getting to a grocery store.
