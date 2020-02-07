There will be a joint meeting of the Frankfort City Commission and Franklin County Fiscal Court on Monday.

Craig Turner, president and CEO of CRM Companies, is development consultant for Parcels B and C in downtown Frankfort and is expected to make a presentation.

Marty Johnson, a Hazard-based developer and the sole bidder, was awarded Parcels B and C by the state Finance and Administration Cabinet in November. He bid $1,000 on the property.

The nearly 12-acre property is the site of the demolished Frankfort Convention Center and adjacent Fountain Place Shoppes. The property also includes the land under the YMCA and Capital Plaza Hotel along with an existing state parking garage.

Johnson’s plans for the parcels include a new Frankfort YMCA, 200-plus residential units, a new parking garage, office and retail space and more.

After the joint meeting, the city commision will have its monthly work session, where it's expected to have a first reading of various budget amendments to help fund a new Frankfort YMCA, a new animal shelter for the Franklin County Humane Society and more.

The commission is also expected to make a decision on whether to continue insurance coverage with Lexington-based Roeding Insurance or to switch back to Chenault and Hoge, a Frankfort company. 

The joint city-county meeting starts at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 315 W. Second St. The city's work session will follow the joint meeting.

