The next city commission meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. will look different than it has in recent weeks, but also familiar.

City Clerk Chermie Maxwell notified the community on Thursday that the commission will hold its meetings virtually, as it did for over a year during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the recent increase of COVID-19 transmission in Franklin County.

Still, the city will provide a “central primary physical location for public viewing” of the virtual meeting at City Hall. Members of the commission will not be there physically, but televisions in the commission chamber will broadcast the meeting.

Public comments will still be accepted for the meeting, Maxwell said. The form for filling out comments can be accessed at the following link: www.frankfort.ky.gov/678/Citizen-Comments

The meeting will be aired on Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10 Live and on the city’s Facebook Live feed www.facebook.com/CityofFrankfortKY/.

