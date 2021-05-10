Parcel B

Pictured above is the now-vacant parcel B. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

In a reversal of a previous decision, the Frankfort City Commission voted 4-1 at Monday night’s meeting to increase the percentage of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) revenue it will commit to public infrastructure costs related to the development of downtown’s Parcels B and C.

While the commission voted last month to commit 50% of future marginal tax revenues — including property and occupational taxes — created by the development over a period of 20 years, it amended that commitment to 75% at Monday’s meeting upon recommendation by city staff.

Commissioner Kyle Thompson was the only “no” vote on the amended TIF participation agreement. 

He also made a motion that failed without a second for the developer to put up an equivalent amount of money that the city is planning to put up for planned construction of a parking garage and transit center on Parcel B, which formerly housed the Frankfort Convention Center.

The city plans to also ask the Franklin County Fiscal Court and the state for some level of TIF commitment.

Finance Director Alicia Boyd, Planning & Community Development Director Eric Cockley and City Manager Tom Russell all voiced support for raising the city’s TIF commitment in order to cover as much of the cost as possible for the city’s planned parking garage construction.

“As the public watches this play out over the next 20 years… I would hate for the public’s perception of TIF to be that it was a failed mechanism not because the project wasn’t successful, but because we wouldn’t be able to pay ourselves back,” Cockley said.

Thompson criticized the proposal to increase the percentage as a move to further “subsidize” the developers of the project, New Frankfort Development and CRM Companies. He also criticized the economic impact projections of the project provided by the firm Commonwealth Economics, calling them “pie in the sky.”

Russell made the point that if the projections were exaggerated as Thompson indicated, that it would only merit more commitment of TIF revenues in order to ensure that the garage is covered.

Most members of the commission expressed sympathy with Thompson’s concerns about the initial deal the developer had with the state, but said that they felt like this was the best option for the situation at hand.

