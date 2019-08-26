City commissioners agreed Monday to restructure two reinvestment grant programs, allowing a larger payback for low-income residents looking to rehabilitate their properties.
However, the amount of funding for the programs will initially be much less than it has been in previous years.
The Frankfort City Commission voted to restructure the Downtown Reinvestment Grant by a 5-0 vote and the Neighborhood Reinvestment Grant by a 4-0 vote. The two programs will provide a total of $125,000 to rehabilitate exteriors of commercial and residential properties in certain areas of city, and a ranking system has been put in place determine what properties get priority.
The amount offered in the programs took a hit this year, though. In previous years, the city had pots of grant funds totaling $300,000. However, this year, Downtown Reinvestment Grants have been lowered from $100,000 to $50,000, and only one pot of $75,000 for the Neighborhood Reinvestment Grant will be competed for between residential areas.
While both remain matching grants, the city has added a provision for low-income households in its neighborhood grants. Anyone above the household income threshold would receive a 60-40 matching grant, meaning a property owner who spends a maximum of $20,000 on a qualified project will receive a check from the city for $8,000, or 40 percent of the project cost. However, qualified low-income households would receive a “reduced match,” although city documents do not state what that reduction could be.
Commissioners also lowered the minimum amount that qualifies for grant funds from $5,000 to $3,000.
The application period will open Sept. 1 and go through Oct. 1.
Commissioner Eric Whisman had proposed that the entire $125,000 be offered up as “zero match” grants and be targeted specifically to low-income properties throughout the city. He said there are historic state grants that partially cover the areas aimed at by the city’s grants. Whisman still voted in favor of the revised programs, saying he hopes they expand in the future.
“This is a great program,” he said. “We are just limiting the development in our community.”
The city had decided on lowering the funding for the grants partly because of stagnating revenue and partly because of a drop in applications from the Bellepoint-Buttimer Hill and Holmes Street areas. The commission was mostly split on how to encourage the more blighted areas of the city to participate in the programs.
Commissioner John Sower abstained from voting on the Neighborhood Reinvestment Program along those lines. He said he thought lowering the match for low-income households would spread the resources thin and limit how much the funds could be of benefit.
“I felt that if we stay with 40% match instead of up to 80%, we could do twice as many projects and focus on the less fortunate in our community,” Sower said. “But there are good parts of the grant, so I didn't want to vote against it.”
Sower said the grants are also offered to owners of rental property.
The amount of grant money available in the Neighborhood Reinvestment Grant could be subject to change. About $72,000 was left over from last year. And a majority of commissioners said they would be in favor of putting the money back in the program if the demand is there.
“This is a trial, so we’ll see,” said Mayor Bill May. “I’m willing to go back and look at adding that.”
Commissioners also:
• Rescinded an agreement for construction of curb box inlets as part of the Second Street TIGER grant project.
• Accepted a bid from Eldridge Builders to renovate the Station 3 firehouse restroom for $64,782.
• Awarded the Tierra Linda Storm Sewer Project to ASL Excavating Inc. in the amount of $118,943 through the stormwater account.
• Heard a resolution to increase quota licensing with the Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
• Approved a change order of $134,798 for the Glenns Creek Interceptor to Tribute Contracting and Consultants, LLC.
• Purchased a John Deere loader from Meade Equipment for $116,180 for the sewer department; two 2020 Ford Explorers from Paul Miller Ford for a total of $62,134 for the sewer department; two 2019 Ford F-150 trucks from Paul Miller Ford for the public works department; and four transit vans for a total of $201,000 for the public works department, which would be reimbursed through grant funds. The commission declared as surplus two dump trucks from public works to be sold by auction.
• Extended the project time for Akins Excavating to complete the Franklin and Meagher Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation project.
• Amended a legal representation engagement agreement with Baughman Harp PLLC in regards to the Frankfort Plant Board lawsuit.
• Allowed the police department to seek a new contract for uniform and equipment supplies.
• Approved an upgrade to the 911 call taking software and license for $45,355 paid from the 911 surcharge account.
• Approved an agreement with Baptist Healthcare System Inc. to maintain accreditation of its oncology office on Diagnostic Drive.
• Approved a request from the city manager for a feasibility study and estimates related to the “future acquisition of real property for public use” for $25,360. Where the property is located was not disclosed.
• Approved the resignation of former FPD Officer Richard Tucker. He was the subject of an investigation into the illegal use of a police gas card for personal gain. Tucker pleaded guilty Friday to a felony in a criminal case that followed and is expected to be sentenced Oct. 31.