In a meeting dominated by an hour-long executive session, the Frankfort Board of Commissioners, this time with co-interim City Manager Penny Peavler joining the dais, voted to approve the 2023-2024 revenue to be received by the city and opted to delay city manager discussion until next month.
While it was listed as an action item on the agenda for the Monday night meeting, the Board of Commissioners elected to hold off on further talks of the process and procedures for hiring a new city manager until the next work session on July 10.
Though no formal decision has been made on the filing of the proposed referendum regarding a possible change in city government leadership for November, some on the board are pushing hard to see it done. The city has until Aug. 8 to file the referendum with the county clerk so it can be included on the ballot.
Commissioner Kyle Thompson voiced his concerns in focusing on hiring a new city manager, bringing up the possibility of the referendum to change the city’s governmental structure.
“I don’t see the point in moving forward with hiring a city manager that may not have that position in a year, if the form of government changes," he said.
“We are well covered over the next few months and if it fails in November, then we can immediately set an agenda item to handle it at that point. I think if we do this right now, then we’re setting ourselves up to not be able to address that.”
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge countered that argument.
“I have to disagree with Commissioner Thompson, only because you’re saying it’s only a couple of months. But technically, in order for that to even be voted in, that will be into the next year. I just don’t think we need to be sitting stagnant, without looking for a city manager.
“If we do change the government,” she continued, “that doesn’t mean that we’re not going to use a city manager. It [the role] can be changed.”
City Human Resources Directory Kathy Fields stated that it would require a vote by the board to change the job description for a city manager should the structure of municipal government change, but that it can be done.
Language could also be added to job listings for the position stating that the role could change if the referendum passes and the wheels are set in motion for a structural change.
Further discussions on the procedures for hiring a city manager, the potential for a November referendum to change the form of city government, as well as the proposal from Frankfort Police on Flock cameras and use of the city’s stage for public events are also set to be on the agenda for the July work session.
The city also agreed to table further discussions on the memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the Frankfort Independent Schools and the county for usage of the Lakeview Park softball fields.
With plans in the works for the fields to undergo much needed repairs and renovations later this year and early next year, that could leave the FIS teams with no home field. There is also a possibility that the recreational league softball season would be affected as well, but no definitive timeline has been set.
City Parks Director Shawn Pickens told the board that there is a possibility of retrofitting one of the current fields at Capitol View Park for high school use, which he told the board “wouldn’t be easy.”
“I'm not saying it wouldn’t be un-doable, but it would be a challenge,” Pickens stated.
