City Hall at night

Frankfort City Hall

In a meeting dominated by an hour-long executive session, the Frankfort Board of Commissioners, this time with co-interim City Manager Penny Peavler joining the dais, voted to approve the 2023-2024 revenue to be received by the city and opted to delay city manager discussion until next month.

While it was listed as an action item on the agenda for the Monday night meeting, the Board of Commissioners elected to hold off on further talks of the process and procedures for hiring a new city manager until the next work session on July 10.

