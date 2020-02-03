The Franklin County Humane Society is one step closer to securing $1 million from the City of Frankfort for a new animal shelter.
During a special meeting to discuss long-term planning, the Frankfort City Commission voted Monday to direct city staff to prepare a budget amendment to fund the city's portion of the new animal shelter over three years.
In 2018, Humane Society President Sam Marcus asked the Frankfort City Commission and Franklin County Fiscal Court to contribute $1.6 million each to the construction of a new shelter. In return, the Humane Society pledged to raise $2 million. The total project was estimated at the time to cost $5 million.
In September 2018, Marcus asked the city commission and fiscal court to make a decision by Nov. 26, 2018. Both the city and county said that $1.6 million each was too much, so the parties have been negotiating an agreement since.
The Humane Society’s most recent request was $1 million each from the city and county to fund a scaled-down $4 million facility on Carpenter Farm, off East-West Connector Road.
In January, Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Frankfort City Manager Keith Parker asked the Humane Society to consider purchasing The State Journal building off Wilkinson Boulevard and renovate the 19,000-square-foot building to meet the shelter’s needs.
The Humane Society’s Board of Directors voted unanimously against that idea.
At the last Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting, the county’s Strategic Planning Committee recommended the county make a $750,000 donation with or without $50,000 in in-kind donations for the shelter.
While the city's decision is not final, Marcus says the commission’s plan to vote in favor of a budget amendment for the shelter is a step in the right direction.
“The commitment from both entities, and of course we’re still nailing down a commitment (from fiscal court), is really significant in terms of our ability to raise funds,” Marcus said.
Marcus said that once the Humane Society has an idea of how much it has to raise from private donors, the capital campaign will kick off soon after.
Marcus said the Humane Society hopes to begin construction by June 2021 and open the new facility by 2022.
Shelter Manager Kerry Lowary said she is excited about the future and looking forward to moving out of the current shelter on Kentucky Avenue now that the organization has a better idea of what to expect in terms of funding.
“It’s an exciting, positive step forward,” Lowary said. “This is exactly what we’ve been asking for for almost a year and a half.”
The Frankfort City Commission will have a first reading of all budget amendments at its next meeting on Feb. 10.
