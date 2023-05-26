Friday morning’s special-called session of the Board of Commissioners was the first step in the long road to deciding the future for the city manager method of leadership for Frankfort in the wake of the sudden resignation of current City Manager Laura Hagg on Tuesday.

Hagg, who cited a “lack of respect for the City Manager form of government” in her resignation letter, will remain in her position through June 23.

