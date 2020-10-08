The City of Frankfort and The State Journal have both submitted what will likely be their final arguments before the state Attorney General’s Office issues an opinion on whether the city violated the state Open Meetings Act before firing City Manager Keith Parker.
The newspaper alleges that the city commission violated the law's prohibition on "rolling quorums," or individual conversations on public policy to avoid open meetings requirements. Mayor Bill May denied that a violation occurred, prompting the newspaper's appeal to the attorney general.
Lexington-based law firm Sturgill Turner responded on the city's behalf to the Attorney General's Office.
In that document, submitted to the AG’s office on Monday but not shared with The State Journal, the city’s hired attorney states that “the facts demonstrate that the City did not violated (sic) KRS 61.810(2),” laying out objections to arguments previously forwarded by Stewart.
Stewart, in a response to the AG’s office on Wednesday, said that the fact that The State Journal did not receive a copy of the city’s official response when Sturgill Turner attorney M. Todd Osterloh sent it makes the city’s response noncompliant.
He cited 40 KAR 1:030 Section (2), which states that “The agency shall send a copy of this response to the complaining party taking the appeal.”
The city’s response claims that there is no evidence to prove that commissioners communicated prior to the Aug. 10 meeting about whether or not Parker should have been terminated.
It admits that a series of meetings that collectively constituted a quorum were held regarding Parker, but claims that those discussions were solely about Parker’s actions — not whether he should be fired.
“The City acknowledges that individual members of the City Commission met in a series of meetings that collectively would constitute a quorum and discussed what actions and omissions the City Manager had previously done,” Osterloh wrote. “But there is no evidence indicating that these discussions morphed into a discussion of whether the City Manager should be terminated.”
Osterloh argues that such discussion as “what action did the City Manager perform” is not public business whereas a discussion that addressed the question of “Should the City Manager be terminated for his action” would have been public business.
In other words, the attorney argued that commissioners only stated facts in discussions regarding Parker as opposed to addressing the opinion-seeking question of whether he ought to be fired.
Stewart said that distinction has no basis in state law.
“The city’s attempt to construct an exceedingly narrow definition of 'public business' based on a hitherto unrecognized fact/opinion dichotomy is particularly troubling,” Stewart wrote. “... To now suggest that the participants in these nonpublic serial meetings consciously parsed each statement before making it to ensure that they were recounting facts versus expressing opinion is at best highly unlikely and at worst utterly preposterous.”
Osterloh also relied on a previous argument by the city that those communications about Parker were “educational” in nature; there is an exception to open meetings law for such discussions.
“Any such discussion of what the City Manager had and had not previously done was merely for the purpose of educating and informing members on that issue,” Osterloh wrote. “Accordingly, the statute provides explicit support that these discussions did not violate the Open Meetings Act.
The State Journal’s argument that the city coordinated votes — which would undoubtedly be a violation — continues to hinge on a conversation between Parker and Scott Tippett, who reportedly told Parker that the mayor “had three votes” to fire him.
Osterloh attempted to throw doubt on that report, pointing to Tippett’s recent statement written after The State Journal submitted its initial complaint.
“What I said, or may have said, to Mr. Parker was a casual, informal response to what I perceived to be a friendly question and was purely opinion and anecdotal in nature,” Tippett wrote.
Stewart used a past opinion expressed in Yeoman vs. Com. Health Policy Bd. (1998) that defines public business as “the discussion of the various alternatives to a given issue about which the agency has the option to take action.”
“Whether ‘informal,’ ‘opinion,’ or ‘anecdotal,’ Commissioner Scott Tippett’s statement to Parker, which he now conveniently attempts to disclaim, confirms that two commissioners and the mayor discussed ‘alternatives to a given issue [Parker’s dismissal] about which [they had] the option to take action,’” Stewart wrote. “Tippett cannot now revise 'history' to fit a more convenient narrative.”
The deadline for the Attorney General's Office to issue an opinion on the matter is Monday.
On Wednesday, city commission candidate Kyle Thompson also submitted an Open Meetings Act complaint to the city. Thompson's complaint similarly revolves around Tippett's disclosure, but suggests as a remedy that the city reinstate Parker as city manager. In its complaint, the newspaper asked that the city commission have an open discussion on the reasons for Parker's dismissal and undergo voluntary training on open meetings and open records laws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.