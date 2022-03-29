City leaders met briefly in executive session at the tail end of Monday’s voting meeting to discuss the possible appointment of a member of the public agency to fill the seat vacated by former Commissioner Kyle Thompson, but no action was taken on the matter when the body reconvened in open session.
Thompson was removed from the commission in a unanimous 4-0 vote on March 17 after a public hearing was held on charges of misconduct at Thorn Hill Education Center.
The decision was effective immediately following the trial-type hearing after which the remaining city commission members — Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge, Kelly May and Leesa Unger — met in closed session to deliberate for roughly 35 minutes.
On Dec. 16 while city leaders were actively engaged in an interview with Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey, Thompson sent a derogatory text message about the female police chief candidate to his then-business partner Ashley Sutphin at Capital Court Authority LLC.
Sutphin testified at the hearing that she then forwarded the text to “individual B,” who was identified as Pennie Kendall, a co-worker who previously worked with both Sutphin and Thompson.
The message was observed on Kendall’s phone by Frankfort resident Ruthie Hall, who reported the text to city officials and submitted a sworn affidavit about the message’s contents four days later.
In addition to Sutphin’s testimony and an open records request submitted by The State Journal, the text message accused Aubrey of engaging in sexual activities with officers she would supervise had she been named the city’s top cop.
Because of the graphic nature of the message, the newspaper has opted not to print it verbatim.
The commission confirmed two written charges against Thompson:
• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the city commission.
• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate.
When asked about his removal from the city commission after the public hearing, Thompson directed questions to his attorney, Thomas Clay of Clay Daniel Law Firm.
“We are disappointed with the way the hearing was conducted and believe there were procedural due-process violations,” Clay told The State Journal. “We plan to appeal this decision.”
Thompson filed a 19-page civil lawsuit against the city in late February — the day before his public hearing was scheduled. In that case, Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate has recused himself at the request of counsel for the city. Another judge has been appointed but hasn’t ruled or scheduled any proceedings on the matter.
At the start of the former commissioner’s public hearing his attorney requested the hearing promptly be adjourned and continued to a date after the special judge appointed to preside over the matter has an opportunity to rule on Thompson’s request for injunctive relief.
Clay, Thompson’s lawyer, advised his client not to respond to just about every question posed by attorney Carol Petitt, of Vaughn Petitt Legal Group, who presented the case in support of the charges.
Nearly each time Petit questioned Thompson, he replied, “Based upon the advice of my counsel I will not answer the question.”
Approximately 3½ hours after the public hearing started elected city leaders returned a verdict for Thompson’s removal from the commission. May made the motion. Waldridge seconded it and there was no discussion prior to the 4-0 vote.
