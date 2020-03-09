The soft clucking of hens may soon be heard within the city limits.
At Monday’s work session, Frankfort residents Katy Doyle and James Hale approached the Frankfort City Commission about passing an ordinance to allow chickens within the city limits.
Doyle provided a detailed presentation to the board where she shared the benefits of urban chickens while disproving some common myths about chickens.
According to Doyle’s research, which included facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chickens are no more noisy than humans.
Other facts included 10 adult chickens produce less waste per day than a 40-pound dog, chickens eat ticks, fleas, mosquitoes and more.
Doyle pointed out that Lexington and Louisville allow urban chickens as well as ducks, geese, turkeys, guineas and peacocks, within certain limits.
Lexington allows an unlimited amount of hens and roosters unless they disturb neighbors. In Louisville, only one rooster is allowed and if the property is less than a half an acre, only six total poultry is allowed.
Doyle and Hale proposed the city pass an ordinance allowing hens within the city limits, but not roosters.
They also suggest the ordinance include regulations on odor.
At the end of their presentation, the city commission said it wants more research and input from city staff before drafting an ordinance allowing urban chickens.
Other business
• Public Works Director Katie Beard said businesses along West Main Street will soon receive a letter with the two-way conversion schedule.
At the commission’s Feb. 24 regular meeting, the city commission voted 4 to 1, with City Commissioner Scott Tippett dissenting, to approve a $65,185 contract to convert West Main Street from one-way to two-way.
On Monday, Beard said the time frame is 120 days, but she believes the project will only take 60 to 90 days to complete.
Beard also said the plan includes two loading zones at Lewis Street and St. Clair Street.
• The city commission also heard from Janet Gates, executive director of the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter on the emergency after hours shelter, which opened last year.
Gates said 273 people requested to use the two bedroom apartment last year and stayed an average of nine nights.
Gates said the data is “sobering” and the last year has shown there is a need for additional emergency shelters in the county.
Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Franklin County Women and Family Shelter, Access Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter, Resource Office for Social Ministries, The Simon House and The Sunshine Center, along with the Frankfort Housing Authority, the Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management, Frankfort CARES, the Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office joined forces a year ago to make the emergency shelter possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.