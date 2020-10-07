The Frankfort City Commission will consider an ethics provision on the disclosure of confidential information at a special meeting on Wednesday.
This discussion comes a week after Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, in an interview with The State Journal, disclosed details of the commission’s Aug. 10 closed session, which was followed by the dismissal of City Manager Keith Parker. She cited the commission's closed session behavior as reason for her to support an Open Meetings Act complaint that The State Journal filed about communication leading up to Parker’s firing.
The newspaper alleged that a series of "less than quorum" meetings had taken place regarding Parker’s firing before Aug. 10, constituting a so-called “rolling quorum” under state law.
During that closed session, the city commission came out of the session at one point to vote to keep information discussed in that session confidential. The move was seemingly in response to Waldridge's updating citizens about the meeting in the city’s Facebook Live comments section.
Now, the commission could codify such a measure.
City Attorney Laura Ross said that the board's Aug. 10 measure was specific to that one session, and no such law or code currently exists to restrict commissioners from disclosing information discussed in closed session.
“State law has nothing specific and neither does the City (as of yet),” Ross wrote in an email to The State Journal. “… If the Board of Commissioners wants a more permanent restriction, it should be done via municipal order or preferably the Ethics Ordinance so that the process for enforcement is clear.”
Tax rate and more
Commissioners will also hear the reading of an ordinance to raise a previously announced tax rate on real and personal property from 17.4 cents per $100 to 19.6 cents per $100.
The rate of 17.4 cents was the compensating rate for this year, whereas 19.6 cents is the same rate as the last fiscal year. The compensating rate would generate roughly the same amount of tax revenue as last year.
The city commission will also address a couple items relating to forestry, as it will hear the first reading of an ordinance to create an “Urban Forestry Advisory Board.” At the last board meeting, commissioners mentioned issues within the city limits regarding invasive plant species.
Volunteers have also recently worked in and around city parks — including Dolly Graham Park, which sits along the Kentucky River — to try to rid them of invasive species.
The commission will also discuss the addition of a city arborist. Commissioner Eric Whisman mentioned the possibility of adding one at the board’s last meeting.
The commission will end with a discussion on funding assistance for the Franklin County Women’s Shelter.
The virtual meeting begins at 5 p.m., and can be viewed on the city's Facebook page. Any public comments on agenda items must be submitted to to bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov by 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
