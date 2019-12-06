Frankfort City Commission will discuss litigation with the Frankfort Plant Board regarding the Tanglewood reservoir project during closed session on Monday.
At a special meeting of the FPB on Nov. 19, the board voted to direct staff to prepare and forward a proposed settlement agreement and release in relation to litigation involving the 134-year-old reservoir that holds the city’s water supply.
More than a year ago, FPB planned to replace the old reservoir with a new 7-million-gallon, $3.8 million water tank.
Those plans were halted when the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission recommended denying the project in August 2018 since FPB’s plan was “not in agreement with the comprehensive plan.”
The Tanglewood Neighborhood Association also opposed FPB’s plan, saying it would harm property values in the area. Instead, the association suggested FPB replace the two existing tanks with ones of identical size to preserve the neighborhood’s aesthetics. The city commission publicly backed the alternative plan.
City commission will also discuss old YMCA litigation during the closed session at Monday night’s work session.
Under discussion items, Natalie Wilkerson will introduce the new Paul Sawyier Public Library Director Jean Ruark.
Commissioner Eric Whisman will discuss the Franklin Center for Innovation and Chuck Knowles will discuss decommissioning traffic signals and installing a 4-way stop at the Second Street/Steele Street and Second Street/Shelby Street intersections as part of the TIGER Grant.
The Frankfort City Commission will meet Monday at 5 p.m. at City Hall.