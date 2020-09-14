The Frankfort City Commission will hold a special work session Monday to read ordinances fixing city tax rates, work through emergency COVID-related funding, and discuss Mayor Bill May’s use of the PR company Boxcar among other things.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. and will be held virtually and broadcast on Cable 10 and the city's Facebook page.
According to City Finance Director Alicia Boyd, the proposed tax rate will likely be decided at the meeting on Monday with her presenting several options for the commission to choose from. The compensating rate for Real Property is .174 and the maximum compensating rate for personal property is .2372
The prior year's tax rates are as follows: 19.8 cents per $100 on Real and Personal Property, 15 cents per $100 on Domestic Life Insurance Companies, and 22.7 cents per $100 on Motor Vehicles and Motorboats.
Public comments on agenda items will be accepted for the meeting. Those wishing to do so should email comments to bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov by 4:00 p.m.
Also this week, the city will hold a public hearing for its latest proposed Tax Increment Financing district. The hearing will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, and will take place virtually.
Those interested in making public comments at the hearing should contact city employee Blair Hecker prior to 2 p.m. Wednesday at 502-352-2180 or bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov.
The public hearing will take place in-person and virtually. Virtual participants can view the hearing via GoToMeeting software, Cable 10, and the city's Facebook page.
According to the city, Public commenters must appear at City Hall on 315 W. Second St. to make their comments on camera. COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the meeting, with commenters entering the building one-by-one to be heard by the commission, fiscal court, and city staff.
